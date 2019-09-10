THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.R. 1941 – Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act (Rep. Cunningham – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: McClintock Amendment Gosar Amendment #2 Lesko Amendment Langevin Amendment Rouda Amendment #5 Levin (MI) Amendment Gosar Amendment #7 Rouda Amendment #8 H.R. 205 – Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act of 2019 (Rep. Rooney – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Crist Amendment Barragan Amendment Gosar Amendment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.