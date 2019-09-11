ComplianceLine to Exhibit at the 18th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute 2019

ComplianceLine will showcase the latest products and services to support compliance professionals at the Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute 2019 at booth #338

ComplianceLine has a longstanding commitment to giving companies and leaders with high standards of ethics and performance the tools they need to find and address fraud and other misbehavior” — Giovanni Gallo, Co-CEO, Complianceline

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplianceLine , the premier provider of ethics and compliance solutions for over 20 years, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 18th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute 2019 on September 15 – 18, in National Harbor, MDSCCE’s annual Compliance & Ethics Institute is the primary educational and networking event for compliance professionals across all industries around the world. Each year we host more than 1,600 attendees from 40 countries.Leading industry experts cover real world compliance issues, emerging trends, and practical applications. Learn about current hot topics such as global antitrust compliance, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions, artificial intelligence, and preventing harassment and discrimination.“ComplianceLine has a longstanding commitment to giving companies and leaders with high standards of ethics and performance the tools they need to find and address fraud and other misbehavior,” said Co CEO and Chief Development Officer Giovanni Gallo. “As a coordinator of reports for over 4 million employees and the leaders who serve them, ComplianceLine has a unique perspective on the growing need for compliance professionals to protect employees and corporate reputations. Our team is enthusiastic about the opportunity to connect with and support the high caliber professionals who attend the SCCE,” added Gallo.SCCE’s annual Compliance & Ethics Institute also features an exhibit hall, where more than 50 vendors will showcase the latest products and services to support compliance professionals with the visibility into what’s going on in their organization and clarity on what to do about it. ComplianceLine will be located at Booth # 338.In addition to proper policies, oversight/data analysis, training, and the like, a strong transparency and reporting program is key to giving company leadership a head start on identifying and addressing fraud while reinforcing an ethical and compliant culture for all employees. As with so many things in the compliance and risk management space, the ‘good enough’ of yesteryear no longer cuts it. ComplianceLine stays at the cutting edge of flexible technology solutions and tailored expert services to give each hard working Fraud Fighter the tools, information, and power to make a positive difference in their world.About ComplianceLineFor over 20 years ComplianceLine has been the premier provider of ethics and compliance solutions by putting clients first and prioritizing their needs through selfless service. ComplianceLine’s continuous improvement culture and pursuit of quality over short-term profit affords clients the industry’s best tools in assisting the identification of unethical, illegal and questionable behavior. The ComplianceLine team provides helpline and sanction screening services in 50,000 locations worldwide through highly trained, tenured, and caring compliance-minded professionals focused on improving the lives of our clients through excellent service. ComplianceLine clients include many of the largest organizations in the world. To learn more about ComplianceLine please visit http://www.complianceline.com About Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)is a member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals worldwide and across all industries. Founded in 2004, our organization 7,500+ members strong – and growing! The vision of SCCE is to be the pre-eminent compliance and ethics association promoting lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide. Incorporated in 2011, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association is a 501(c)(6) non- profit organization.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.