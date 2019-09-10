Pop Singer/Songwriter DAYVID To Release First Single From Highly Anticipated Debut EP

“Wasted Luv” to be released on September 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop Singer/songwriter DAYVID, will be releasing the first single from his upcoming debut EP on September 20, 2019. “Wasted Luv,” produced by Grammy-Nominated producer Morgan Taylor Reid, is a follow up to DAYVID’s well-reviewed single, “VHS,” which was released in Spring 2019. “Wasted Luv” inspired a burst of creativity in the rising music star that completed the vision for his highly anticipated debut EP. From age 16, DAYVID has been writing music for major music artists including Fedde le Grand and Navarra.“Wasted Luv” is co-written by DAYVID and Reid. The single was mixed by DJ Swivel and mastered by Chris Gehringer. “Wasted Luv” is released by DAYVID Music with AWAL being the global distributor.“The song expresses my own experience with love, and one of those instances where you get to know someone well and develop a deep relationship with them, and then something goes wrong and you just want to forget everything about them. It is an experience most of us can relate to which also causes us to be cautious…maybe sometimes a bit too cautious,” says DAYVID.Producer Reid’s prior hailed offerings include Marshmello, Jack & Jack, and CHROMEO.“Wasted Luv” will be available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. For pre save /pre add https://ffm.to/dayvid-wastedluv ABOUT DAYVID21-year-old singer and songwriter DAYVID is a San Diego native. As a child he sang in a church choir, and in high school began dissecting popular music to understand its construction. At 16, he began commuting to Los Angeles to find a path into the music industry and soon found success writing music for artists including Fedde le Grand and Navarra. At 18, DAYVID moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time music career. Wanting to remain independent, he assembled his own music team of collaborators, and released his debut single “Sure of Me” in Fall 2018. He began a collaboration with Grammy-nominated Morgan Taylor Reid soon after, which spawned the well-reviewed single “VHS” in Spring 2019 and the upcoming new single “Wasted Luv,” soon to be followed by an EP.DAYVID has a unique modern voice that is often compared to ‘80’s artists like Tears for Fears or Chris de Burgh. The production builds the music bed around his smooth natural tone to provide a modern flair.DAYVID’s music is inspired by many artists including Prince, George Michael, and Peter Gabriel from the 80’s and current artists Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift.“I co-write all of own my songs, and am deeply involved in the entire process including production, mixing/mastering, and the creation of visuals to keep everything cohesive with my overall vision,” says DAYVID. “Much of the inspiration for my music and aesthetic actually comes from 80’s classic films like ‘Breakfast Club,’ ‘Say Anything,’ and ‘Sixteen Candles.’ For me, it’s all about creating music that speaks for me, and hopefully gives a voice to others.”Follow DAYVID on Instagram @officaldayvid and on Twitter @OfficalDAYVID.For photos of DAYVID, please download HERE. Photos courtesy of DAYVID Music



