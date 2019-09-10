Velvet big bows on clips Burgundy matching Mommy and Me headwraps Burgundy grande velvet clips

MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leanna Ko Releases The Velvet Collection - An exclusive collection of handcrafted hair accessories fashioned in luxurious velvet, bringing baby and mama into the fall and winter season in style.Allyza Spivey from Leanna Ko has released the brand new Velvet Collection, a fashionable collection of luxurious velvet hair accessories. Featuring elegantly handcrafted velvet bows and headwraps in rich jewel tones, each product has been individually made by the designer herself.The new line is designed for today's active yet fashionable babies and for even busier moms keeping up with their little ones. This unique selection of velvet hair bows, baby headbands, bow barrettes and matching mommy head wraps is an exclusive collection by Leanna Ko, available online in the company’s shop at https://leannako.com Stylish mothers who love to dress their baby and toddler girls in warmth and comfort will love the assortment of this 10-piece product line. With ten signature colors of buttery soft velvet to choose from, this line of handcrafted bows and head wraps is swoon-worthy.Deep burgundy, steely silver grey, and classic black velvet are neutral color tones that will beautifully accessorize a baby’s comfy fall or winter outfit, while the bolder hues of hot pink, rich plum purple, and brilliant royal blue add elegance to her cool weather wardrobe. Soft dusty rose, icy blue teal, forest green, and warm cranberry also fit the season with fashionable flair.The Velvet Collection includes hair accessories for baby girls and matching velvet headwraps in an adult size to create a Mommy and Me look. The materials used to create the collection, including all fabrics, nylon headbands, metal clips, etc. are tested and meet CPSC safety standards, so every conscientious mother will feel confident about her child’s safety while wearing these lovingly handcrafted accessories.The exclusive Velvet Collection includes:- Velvet Headwraps- Piggie Pair Hair Bows on Alligator Clips- Petite Bows on Nylon Headbands and Clips- Grande Bows on Nylon Headbands and Clips- Twist Knot Style Head Wraps for Moms- Grande Barrette Bows for Moms“I am so excited to release this collection,” says Allyza Spivey, creator and designer behind Leanna Ko. “As I’m always on the go myself, I know the importance of looking presentable, especially with active kids. I wanted to create a versatile line that could be worn for any occasion, whether to a fancy dinner party or just out running errands.”Contact Leanna Ko:For more information about the Velvet Collection by Leanna Ko or for an interview with designer Allyza Spivey, please write to hello@leannako.com.Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.Follow Leanna Ko on social media:Instagram: https://instagram.com/leannakoofficial Facebook: https://facebook.com/leannako Facebook VIP group: https://facebook.com/groups/2251594291823005 Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/leannakoofficial About the Designer:Allyza Spivey is a military veteran turned stay-at-home mom. She started designing The Velvet Collection after drawing inspiration from her own daughter. Through her company, Leanna Ko, the designer shares her love of accessorizing and makes it accessible to moms worldwide.



