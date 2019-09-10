Hoyer Statement on the President Firing John Bolton

“While I am relieved that John Bolton will no longer be at the President’s ear, I continue to be deeply concerned by the chaos and dysfunction of this White House when it comes to national security and foreign affairs. Whoever replaces Mr. Bolton ought to be someone who approaches our national security challenges with strategy and care, someone who understands the importance of working closely with the Congress, and someone who isn’t afraid to say ‘no’ to the President when he is wrong.

“The fact that our government continues to function amid the confusion, the disorder, and the objectionable policies of this President and his advisors is a testament to the hard work, skill, and professionalism of our career federal employees, who work every day under tough conditions to keep America safe. I thank them all for their service to the American people, needed more now than at any time in recent memory.”