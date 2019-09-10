Hoyer Statement on the Census Bureau’s Report Showing an Increase in Uninsured Americans

“The U.S. Census annual data released for 2018 shows that the Trump Administration’s sabotage of the Affordable Care Act is leading to more Americans losing their insurance coverage, with nearly 2 million Americans losing coverage last year. Meanwhile, out-of-pocket costs are rising for individuals and families, and the Trump Administration continues to try to dismantle the ACA, including by encouraging states to promote junk plans that provide inadequate coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

“House Democrats are fighting back against the Trump Administration’s health care sabotage efforts and working to stabilize our health insurance markets. We are focused on providing certainty and protecting patients and consumers. That’s why we took immediate action in January to defend the Affordable Care Act in court and passed legislation this spring blocking the Administration from subsidizing junk plans as substitutes for comprehensive coverage. Democrats will continue to make access to affordable, high-quality health care a top priority for our Majority.”