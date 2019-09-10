Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam swab manufacturer Super Brush will exhibit in booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway

The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology.

"Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply"
— Misty McGinnes, General Manager, Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US based company, Super Brush LLC, specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. With over 65 years of experience in manufacturing, Super Brush is the technology leader in foam swab development.

“Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager, Super Brush LLC.

“Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, Medical Technology Ireland is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

Super Brush will be showcasing foam swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26th at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. Contact development@superbrush.com for more information.

About Super Brush

From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs. These swabs are perfect for cleaning equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, and adhesives, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified FDA registered.
For more information contact media@superbrush.com

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

