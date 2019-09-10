Foam swab manufacturer Super Brush will exhibit in booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway

Super Brush LLC

The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US based company, Super Brush LLC, specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. With over 65 years of experience in manufacturing, Super Brush is the technology leader in foam swab development.

“Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager, Super Brush LLC.

“Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, Medical Technology Ireland is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

Super Brush will be showcasing foam swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26th at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. Contact development@superbrush.com for more information.

About Super Brush

From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs. These swabs are perfect for cleaning equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, and adhesives, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified FDA registered.

For more information contact media@superbrush.com





