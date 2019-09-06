LUXE LONDON IS ON THE MARKET

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe London has quickly become one of the most coveted buildings for residents to call home and individual suites have recently come on the market for sale. Just minutes from the business centre of downtown London and the largest shopping mall in the city, is Luxe by Society Condos, one of the top Real Estate investment opportunities in southern Ontario. Luxe London is the newest expression of modern elegance rivaling top ranking developments all across the country. With over 300 contemporary suites and first class amenities, which include the signature 40 seat movie theatre, a rooftop terrace with an unprecedented panoramic view of London, whirlpool spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre, Luxe London has quickly become the #1 place for young professionals to call home.Stunning, modern suites showcase spacious layouts with large, expansive windows allowing natural light to cascade in all day long. Fully furnished suites feature designer kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, washrooms with glass showers and custom vanities and upgraded features and finishes.The opportunity to invest in Luxe London is like no other. From inception to completion, Society Developments has spent over a decade researching and redefining condo living for young professionals. They have truly become forerunners in the industry, and the stunning interior and exterior finishes of Luxe London speak for themselves.With a track record of 100% occupancy, Luxe London has proven to be a preferred choice for real estate investing. Expertly managed from A-Z, Craft Property Group, offers comprehensive and exceptional service to both owners and tenants. With over 25 years of experience in the condo industry, Craft has a deep rooted understanding of how to foster a safe and welcoming living environment for tenants and owners alike. Investors can sit back and relax while their investment works for them.London has quickly become one of the hottest real estate markets in Ontario. Investors, employers, and residents are drawn to this city for its quality of Life and has recently been reported by the Huffington Post as one of the top cities to live in Canada. With an employment rate of 94% (Statistics Canada) and property value growth of 54% over the past 5 years (London real Estate Board), Luxe London is situated on a premium real estate investment city.



