U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $871.2 Million in Emergency Relief for Road and Bridge Repairs
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced $871.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states, as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and tribal governments, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.
“This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.
“These funds will help restore the nation’s roads and bridges following severe weather events that have disrupted travel throughout the country,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.
|State
|Event
|Allocation
|State Totals
|Alabama
|December 24, 2015 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding
|$3,200,000
|$9,964,388
|Tropical Storm Alberto
|$1,000,000
|February 17, 2019 Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$5,000,000
|October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael
|$764,388
|Alabama Federal Lands
|Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April
|$50,000
|$50,000
|Alabama Total
|$10,014,388
|Alaska
|September 2012 Southcentral Flooding
|$1,500,000
|$24,749,400
|Spring 2015 Dalton Highway Flooding
|$11,200,000
|October 2018 Kenai Peninsula Borough and City of Seward Flood
|$1,501,200
|November 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake
|$10,548,200
|American Samoa
|Cyclone Gita
|$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|Arizona
|September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding
|$4,700,000
|$4,700,000
|Arkansas Federal lands
|NPS Heavy rains May 2015 - $50,000; FWS Spring Flooding - $138,858
|$188,858
|$188,858
|California
|March 2012 Storms
|$84,655
|$151,140,534
|October 14, 2015 Storms
|$1,525,750
|March 5, 2016 Storms
|$10,000,000
|2017 Winter Storms
|$115,674,801
|March 2018 Storms
|$7,588,413
|July 2018 Monsoon Event
|$2,342,202
|Delta Fire
|$10,221,800
|November 2018 Fires
|$3,702,913
|California Federal Lands
|Jan Storms and flooding - $338,000; Jan 2017 storms and flooding - $2,770,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $705,000; Feb 14, 2019 Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $1,670,000
|$5,988,000
|$5,988,000
|California Total
|$157,128,534
|Colorado
|May 24, 2019 SH 145 Rockfall
|$1,200,000
|$1,200,000
|Colorado Federal Lands
|Jan 2017 storms and flooding
|$257,747
|$257,747
|Colorado Total
|$1,457,747
|Connecticut
|September 25, 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$661,000
|$661,000
|Florida Federal Lands
|Hurricane Irma - $3,500,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000;
|$4,900,000
|$4,900,000
|Georgia Federal Lands
|Hurricane Mathew - $3,505,189 Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $250,000
|$3,755,189
|$3,755,189
|Hawaii
|May 2018 Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Earthquakes and Lava Flow
|$11,942,550
|$11,942,550
|Hawaii Federal Lands
|2018 HI April NPS Volcanic Eruption - $780,000
|$780,000
|$780,000
|Hawaii Total
|$12,722,550
|Idaho
|March 2017 Flooding
|$1,250,000
|$9,250,000
|April 2019 Central Idaho Flooding
|$8,000,000
|Idaho Federal Lands
|Rain on Snow Event Dec. 5-12, 2015 - $35,000; Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge March 16, 2016 - $700,000; Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $4,073,264; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $153,600
|$4,961,864
|$4,961,864
|Idaho Total
|$14,211,864
|Illinois
|April 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|Illinois Federal Lands
|Midwest Floods 2019 - $980,000
|$980,000
|$980,000
|Illinois Total
|$4,980,000
|Indiana
|February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$350,000
|$350,000
|Kansas
|Early March Wild Fires
|$627,563
|$627,563
|Kansas Federal Lands
|Midwest Floods 2019 - May -June - $600,000
|$600,000
|$600,000
|Kansas Total
|$1,227,563
|Kentucky
|March 2015 Storms
|$1,900,000
|$7,900,000
|February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$4,000,000
|February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$2,000,000
|Kentucky Federal Lands
|Holiday Storms - $95,000 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $200,000
|$295,000
|$295,000
|Kentucky Total
|$8,195,000
|Louisiana Federal Lands
|December to January Flood Event - $2,610,000
|$2,610,000
|$2,610,000
|Maryland
|May 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County
|$653,805
|$653,805
|Michigan
|June 17, 2018 Western Upper Peninsula Flooding
|$8,800,000
|$8,800,000
|Michigan Federal Lands
|June 2017 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $3,258,532
|$3,258,532
|$3,258,532
|Michigan Total
|$12,058,532
|Minnesota
|June 16 - July 12, 2018
|$1,650,000
|$2,400,000
|April 1 Heavy Snowmelt and rainfall
|$750,000
|Minnesota Federal Lands
|June 2018 Flooding - $163,090
|$163,090
|$163,090
|Minnesota Total
|$2,563,090
|Mississippi
|December 27, 2018 Damage due to Flooding
|$5,937,502
|$18,508,703
|February 2019 - Damage due to Flooding
|$12,571,201
|Mississippi Federal Lands
|Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $125,000
|$125,000
|$125,000
|Mississippi Total
|$18,633,703
|Missouri
|April 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$140,892
|$8,488,843
|March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding
|$8,347,951
|Missouri Federal Lands
|Spring Flood 2017 - $1,957,493 Midwest Floods 2019 May-June - $1,250,000
|$3,207,493
|$3,207,493
|Missouri Total
|$11,696,336
|Montana Federal Lands
|Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $150,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $330,000
|$480,000
|$480,000
|Nebraska
|June 2018 Severe Weather
|$1,720,667
|$69,720,667
|March 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm, Straight-line Winds and Flooding
|$68,000,000
|Nebraska Federal Lands
|Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $165,000; Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $69,000
|$234,000
|$234,000
|Nebraska Total
|$69,954,667
|New Hampshire
|October 29, 2017 Severe Flooding
|$768,738
|$768,738
|New Hampshire Federal Lands
|October 2017 Flooding - $390,000
|$390,000
|$390,000
|New Hampshire Total
|$1,158,738
|New York
|September 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks
|$4,792,000
|$9,817,550
|May 2018 Flooding
|$1,025,550
|August 2018 Flooding
|$4,000,000
|North Carolina
|Western North Carolina Slides from STS Alberto
|$11,500,000
|$51,000,000
|Hurricane Florence
|$36,000,000
|October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael
|$1,500,000
|February 2019 Storms
|$2,000,000
|North Carolina Federal Lands
|Holiday Storms - $2,175,312 Hurricane Michael - $251,941
|$2,427,253
|$2,427,253
|North Carolina Total
|$53,427,253
|Northern Mariana Islands
|October 2018 Super Typhoon Yutu
|$4,269,064
|$4,269,064
|Ohio
|February - March 2018 - Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
|$7,257,010
|$7,389,541
|Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide
|$132,531
|Oklahoma Federal Lands
|June Flooding - $520,000; FWS 2019 June Flooding - $76,000
|$596,000
|$596,000
|Oregon
|December 2015 Flooding
|$6,886,193
|$33,409,579
|December 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event
|$3,422,744
|Jan 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms
|$13,100,642
|February 2019 Severe Winter Storms
|$7,000,000
|April 2019 Winter Storms
|$3,000,000
|Oregon Federal Lands
|Heavy Rain Storms December 19-23 2014 and February 7-10,2015 - $560,000; December 7-30 2015 Flooding - $326,375; Oneonta Tunnel - $1,671,736; Dec. 15, 2016 - Feb. 2017 Flooding - $100,000; 2017 Severe Winter Storms - $293,226
|$2,951,337
|$2,951,337
|Oregon Total
|$36,360,916
|Pennsylvania
|August 2018- Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$5,600,000
|$11,684,329
|September 2018 Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$6,084,329
|Puerto Rico
|September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria
|$208,195,000
|$208,195,000
|Puerto Rico Federal Lands
|Hurricane Maria - $12,015,508
|$12,015,508
|$12,015,508
|Puerto Rico Total
|$220,210,508
|South Dakota
|March 13-15 Heavy Snow & Rain, spring run-off.
|$7,500,000
|$7,500,000
|South Dakota Federal Lands
|Midwest Floods - $1,940,000; 2019 SD March Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000
|$2,445,000
|$2,445,000
|South Dakota Total
|$9,945,000
|Tennessee
|April 19 - 26, 2011 Tornado and Flooding
|$88,343
|$109,494,426
|November 27th, 2018 Rockslide on I-24
|$1,406,083
|February/March 2019 Severe Storms, Flooding & Landslides
|$108,000,000
|Tennessee Federal Lands
|Spring Flooding - $234,172 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $100,000
|$334,172
|$334,172
|Tennessee Total
|$109,828,598
|Texas Federal Lands
|2017 TX Aug FWS Hurricane Harvey - $92,000
|$92,000
|$92,000
|Vermont
|August 27, 2011 Tropical Storm Irene
|$725,000
|$3,075,000
|April 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain, and Severe Flooding
|$2,350,000
|Vermont Federal Lands
|$30,000
|$30,000
|$30,000
|Vermont Total
|$3,105,000
|Virgin Islands
|September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria
|$8,774,435
|$8,774,435
|Virginia
|September 14, 2018 Hurricane Florence
|$860,000
|$1,710,000
|October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael
|$850,000
|Washington
|February 2017 Severe Winter Storms
|$1,300,000
|$3,135,413
|August 2018 I-90 Overpass Hit Danekas Rd Bridge 90/332
|$910,410
|December 2018 Severe Storms
|$925,003
|Washington Federal Lands
|2017 Severe Winter Storms - $1,000,000; Severe Winter Storms Dec. 15 2016 through April 2017 - $700,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $266,354
|$1,966,354
|$1,966,354
|Washington Total
|$5,101,767
|West Virginia
|June 2018 Flooding
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|West Virginia Federal Lands
|June 2016 Flood - $3,342,927; Summer 2018 Storms - $1,000,000
|$4,342,927
|$4,342,927
|West Virginia Total
|$7,342,927
|Wisconsin Federal Lands
|July 2016 Flood - $9,041,618; June 2018 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $500,000; June 2018 Flood - $500,000
|$10,041,618
|$10,041,618
|Wyoming Federal Lands
|2017 June Flooding and Runoff - $381,640; Gros Ventre Road Damage June 6-18, 2017 $200,000; 2018 WY Feb 1 Earthquake - $370,000
|$951,640
|$951,640
|Total
|$871,199,110
