U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $871.2 Million in Emergency Relief for Road and Bridge Repairs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced $871.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states, as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and tribal governments, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

“These funds will help restore the nation’s roads and bridges following severe weather events that have disrupted travel throughout the country,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

September 2019 Emergency Relief Funding Allocations State Event Allocation State Totals Alabama December 24, 2015 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding $3,200,000 $9,964,388 Tropical Storm Alberto $1,000,000 February 17, 2019 Heavy Rains and Flooding $5,000,000 October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael $764,388 Alabama Federal Lands Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April $50,000 $50,000 Alabama Total $10,014,388 Alaska September 2012 Southcentral Flooding $1,500,000 $24,749,400 Spring 2015 Dalton Highway Flooding $11,200,000 October 2018 Kenai Peninsula Borough and City of Seward Flood $1,501,200 November 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake $10,548,200 American Samoa Cyclone Gita $1,500,000 $1,500,000 Arizona September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding $4,700,000 $4,700,000 Arkansas Federal lands NPS Heavy rains May 2015 - $50,000; FWS Spring Flooding - $138,858 $188,858 $188,858 California March 2012 Storms $84,655 $151,140,534 October 14, 2015 Storms $1,525,750 March 5, 2016 Storms $10,000,000 2017 Winter Storms $115,674,801 March 2018 Storms $7,588,413 July 2018 Monsoon Event $2,342,202 Delta Fire $10,221,800 November 2018 Fires $3,702,913 California Federal Lands Jan Storms and flooding - $338,000; Jan 2017 storms and flooding - $2,770,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $705,000; Feb 14, 2019 Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $1,670,000 $5,988,000 $5,988,000 California Total $157,128,534 Colorado May 24, 2019 SH 145 Rockfall $1,200,000 $1,200,000 Colorado Federal Lands Jan 2017 storms and flooding $257,747 $257,747 Colorado Total $1,457,747 Connecticut September 25, 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $661,000 $661,000 Florida Federal Lands Hurricane Irma - $3,500,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000; $4,900,000 $4,900,000 Georgia Federal Lands Hurricane Mathew - $3,505,189 Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $250,000 $3,755,189 $3,755,189 Hawaii May 2018 Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Earthquakes and Lava Flow $11,942,550 $11,942,550 Hawaii Federal Lands 2018 HI April NPS Volcanic Eruption - $780,000 $780,000 $780,000 Hawaii Total $12,722,550 Idaho March 2017 Flooding $1,250,000 $9,250,000 April 2019 Central Idaho Flooding $8,000,000 Idaho Federal Lands Rain on Snow Event Dec. 5-12, 2015 - $35,000; Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge March 16, 2016 - $700,000; Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $4,073,264; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $153,600 $4,961,864 $4,961,864 Idaho Total $14,211,864 Illinois April 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Illinois Federal Lands Midwest Floods 2019 - $980,000 $980,000 $980,000 Illinois Total $4,980,000 Indiana February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $350,000 $350,000 Kansas Early March Wild Fires $627,563 $627,563 Kansas Federal Lands Midwest Floods 2019 - May -June - $600,000 $600,000 $600,000 Kansas Total $1,227,563 Kentucky March 2015 Storms $1,900,000 $7,900,000 February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $4,000,000 February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding $2,000,000 Kentucky Federal Lands Holiday Storms - $95,000 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $200,000 $295,000 $295,000 Kentucky Total $8,195,000 Louisiana Federal Lands December to January Flood Event - $2,610,000 $2,610,000 $2,610,000 Maryland May 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County $653,805 $653,805 Michigan June 17, 2018 Western Upper Peninsula Flooding $8,800,000 $8,800,000 Michigan Federal Lands June 2017 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $3,258,532 $3,258,532 $3,258,532 Michigan Total $12,058,532 Minnesota June 16 - July 12, 2018 $1,650,000 $2,400,000 April 1 Heavy Snowmelt and rainfall $750,000 Minnesota Federal Lands June 2018 Flooding - $163,090 $163,090 $163,090 Minnesota Total $2,563,090 Mississippi December 27, 2018 Damage due to Flooding $5,937,502 $18,508,703 February 2019 - Damage due to Flooding $12,571,201 Mississippi Federal Lands Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $125,000 $125,000 $125,000 Mississippi Total $18,633,703 Missouri April 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding $140,892 $8,488,843 March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding $8,347,951 Missouri Federal Lands Spring Flood 2017 - $1,957,493 Midwest Floods 2019 May-June - $1,250,000 $3,207,493 $3,207,493 Missouri Total $11,696,336 Montana Federal Lands Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $150,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $330,000 $480,000 $480,000 Nebraska June 2018 Severe Weather $1,720,667 $69,720,667 March 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm, Straight-line Winds and Flooding $68,000,000 Nebraska Federal Lands Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $165,000; Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $69,000 $234,000 $234,000 Nebraska Total $69,954,667 New Hampshire October 29, 2017 Severe Flooding $768,738 $768,738 New Hampshire Federal Lands October 2017 Flooding - $390,000 $390,000 $390,000 New Hampshire Total $1,158,738 New York September 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks $4,792,000 $9,817,550 May 2018 Flooding $1,025,550 August 2018 Flooding $4,000,000 North Carolina Western North Carolina Slides from STS Alberto $11,500,000 $51,000,000 Hurricane Florence $36,000,000 October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael $1,500,000 February 2019 Storms $2,000,000 North Carolina Federal Lands Holiday Storms - $2,175,312 Hurricane Michael - $251,941 $2,427,253 $2,427,253 North Carolina Total $53,427,253 Northern Mariana Islands October 2018 Super Typhoon Yutu $4,269,064 $4,269,064 Ohio February - March 2018 - Heavy Rainfall and Flooding $7,257,010 $7,389,541 Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide $132,531 Oklahoma Federal Lands June Flooding - $520,000; FWS 2019 June Flooding - $76,000 $596,000 $596,000 Oregon December 2015 Flooding $6,886,193 $33,409,579 December 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event $3,422,744 Jan 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms $13,100,642 February 2019 Severe Winter Storms $7,000,000 April 2019 Winter Storms $3,000,000 Oregon Federal Lands Heavy Rain Storms December 19-23 2014 and February 7-10,2015 - $560,000; December 7-30 2015 Flooding - $326,375; Oneonta Tunnel - $1,671,736; Dec. 15, 2016 - Feb. 2017 Flooding - $100,000; 2017 Severe Winter Storms - $293,226 $2,951,337 $2,951,337 Oregon Total $36,360,916 Pennsylvania August 2018- Heavy Rains and Flooding $5,600,000 $11,684,329 September 2018 Heavy Rains and Flooding $6,084,329 Puerto Rico September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria $208,195,000 $208,195,000 Puerto Rico Federal Lands Hurricane Maria - $12,015,508 $12,015,508 $12,015,508 Puerto Rico Total $220,210,508 South Dakota March 13-15 Heavy Snow & Rain, spring run-off. $7,500,000 $7,500,000 South Dakota Federal Lands Midwest Floods - $1,940,000; 2019 SD March Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000 $2,445,000 $2,445,000 South Dakota Total $9,945,000 Tennessee April 19 - 26, 2011 Tornado and Flooding $88,343 $109,494,426 November 27th, 2018 Rockslide on I-24 $1,406,083 February/March 2019 Severe Storms, Flooding & Landslides $108,000,000 Tennessee Federal Lands Spring Flooding - $234,172 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $100,000 $334,172 $334,172 Tennessee Total $109,828,598 Texas Federal Lands 2017 TX Aug FWS Hurricane Harvey - $92,000 $92,000 $92,000 Vermont August 27, 2011 Tropical Storm Irene $725,000 $3,075,000 April 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain, and Severe Flooding $2,350,000 Vermont Federal Lands $30,000 $30,000 $30,000 Vermont Total $3,105,000 Virgin Islands September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria $8,774,435 $8,774,435 Virginia September 14, 2018 Hurricane Florence $860,000 $1,710,000 October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael $850,000 Washington February 2017 Severe Winter Storms $1,300,000 $3,135,413 August 2018 I-90 Overpass Hit Danekas Rd Bridge 90/332 $910,410 December 2018 Severe Storms $925,003 Washington Federal Lands 2017 Severe Winter Storms - $1,000,000; Severe Winter Storms Dec. 15 2016 through April 2017 - $700,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $266,354 $1,966,354 $1,966,354 Washington Total $5,101,767 West Virginia June 2018 Flooding $3,000,000 $3,000,000 West Virginia Federal Lands June 2016 Flood - $3,342,927; Summer 2018 Storms - $1,000,000 $4,342,927 $4,342,927 West Virginia Total $7,342,927 Wisconsin Federal Lands July 2016 Flood - $9,041,618; June 2018 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $500,000; June 2018 Flood - $500,000 $10,041,618 $10,041,618 Wyoming Federal Lands 2017 June Flooding and Runoff - $381,640; Gros Ventre Road Damage June 6-18, 2017 $200,000; 2018 WY Feb 1 Earthquake - $370,000 $951,640 $951,640 Total $871,199,110



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.