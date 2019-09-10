There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,993 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $871.2 Million in Emergency Relief for Road and Bridge Repairs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced $871.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states, as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and tribal governments, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

“These funds will help restore the nation’s roads and bridges following severe weather events that have disrupted travel throughout the country,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

September 2019 Emergency Relief Funding Allocations
State Event Allocation State Totals
Alabama December 24, 2015 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding $3,200,000 $9,964,388
Tropical Storm Alberto $1,000,000
February 17, 2019 Heavy Rains and Flooding $5,000,000
October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael $764,388
Alabama Federal Lands Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April $50,000 $50,000
Alabama Total $10,014,388
Alaska September 2012 Southcentral Flooding $1,500,000 $24,749,400
Spring 2015 Dalton Highway Flooding $11,200,000
October 2018 Kenai Peninsula Borough and City of Seward Flood $1,501,200
November 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake $10,548,200
American Samoa Cyclone Gita $1,500,000 $1,500,000
Arizona September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding $4,700,000 $4,700,000
Arkansas Federal lands NPS Heavy rains May 2015 - $50,000; FWS Spring Flooding - $138,858 $188,858 $188,858
California March 2012 Storms $84,655 $151,140,534
October 14, 2015 Storms $1,525,750
March 5, 2016 Storms $10,000,000
2017 Winter Storms $115,674,801
March 2018 Storms $7,588,413
July 2018 Monsoon Event $2,342,202
Delta Fire $10,221,800
November 2018 Fires $3,702,913
California Federal Lands Jan Storms and flooding - $338,000; Jan 2017 storms and flooding - $2,770,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $705,000; Feb 14, 2019 Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000; Feb 14 Storm and Flashflooding - $1,670,000 $5,988,000 $5,988,000
California Total $157,128,534
Colorado May 24, 2019 SH 145 Rockfall $1,200,000 $1,200,000
Colorado Federal Lands Jan 2017 storms and flooding $257,747 $257,747
Colorado Total $1,457,747
Connecticut September 25, 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $661,000 $661,000
Florida Federal Lands Hurricane Irma - $3,500,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000; Hurricane Michael - $700,000; $4,900,000 $4,900,000
Georgia Federal Lands Hurricane Mathew - $3,505,189 Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $250,000 $3,755,189 $3,755,189
Hawaii May 2018 Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Earthquakes and Lava Flow $11,942,550 $11,942,550
Hawaii Federal Lands 2018 HI April NPS Volcanic Eruption - $780,000 $780,000 $780,000
Hawaii Total $12,722,550
Idaho March 2017 Flooding $1,250,000 $9,250,000
April 2019 Central Idaho Flooding $8,000,000
Idaho Federal Lands Rain on Snow Event Dec. 5-12, 2015 - $35,000; Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge March 16, 2016 - $700,000; Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $4,073,264; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $153,600 $4,961,864 $4,961,864
Idaho Total $14,211,864
Illinois April 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding   $4,000,000 $4,000,000
Illinois Federal Lands Midwest Floods 2019 - $980,000 $980,000 $980,000
Illinois Total $4,980,000
Indiana February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $350,000 $350,000
Kansas Early March Wild Fires $627,563 $627,563
Kansas Federal Lands Midwest Floods 2019 - May -June - $600,000 $600,000 $600,000
Kansas Total $1,227,563
Kentucky March 2015 Storms $1,900,000 $7,900,000
February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $4,000,000
February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding $2,000,000
Kentucky Federal Lands Holiday Storms - $95,000 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $200,000 $295,000 $295,000
Kentucky Total $8,195,000
Louisiana Federal Lands December to January Flood Event - $2,610,000 $2,610,000 $2,610,000
Maryland May 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County $653,805 $653,805
Michigan June 17, 2018 Western Upper Peninsula Flooding $8,800,000 $8,800,000
Michigan Federal Lands June 2017 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $3,258,532 $3,258,532 $3,258,532
Michigan Total $12,058,532
Minnesota June 16 - July 12, 2018 $1,650,000 $2,400,000
April 1 Heavy Snowmelt and rainfall $750,000
Minnesota Federal Lands June 2018 Flooding - $163,090 $163,090 $163,090
Minnesota Total $2,563,090
Mississippi December 27, 2018 Damage due to Flooding $5,937,502 $18,508,703
February 2019 - Damage due to Flooding $12,571,201
Mississippi Federal Lands Heavy Rains 2019 Feb-April - $125,000 $125,000 $125,000
Mississippi Total $18,633,703
Missouri April 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding $140,892 $8,488,843
March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding $8,347,951
Missouri Federal Lands Spring Flood 2017 - $1,957,493 Midwest Floods 2019 May-June - $1,250,000 $3,207,493 $3,207,493
Missouri Total $11,696,336
Montana Federal Lands Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides March 2017 through April 2017 - $150,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $330,000 $480,000 $480,000
Nebraska June 2018 Severe Weather $1,720,667 $69,720,667
March 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm, Straight-line Winds and Flooding $68,000,000
Nebraska Federal Lands Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $165,000; Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding - $69,000 $234,000 $234,000
Nebraska Total $69,954,667
New Hampshire October 29, 2017 Severe Flooding $768,738 $768,738
New Hampshire Federal Lands October 2017 Flooding - $390,000 $390,000 $390,000
New Hampshire Total $1,158,738
New York September 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks $4,792,000 $9,817,550
May 2018 Flooding $1,025,550
August 2018 Flooding $4,000,000
North Carolina Western North Carolina Slides from STS Alberto $11,500,000 $51,000,000
Hurricane Florence $36,000,000
October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael $1,500,000
February 2019 Storms $2,000,000
North Carolina Federal Lands Holiday Storms - $2,175,312 Hurricane Michael - $251,941 $2,427,253 $2,427,253
North Carolina Total $53,427,253
Northern Mariana Islands October 2018 Super Typhoon Yutu $4,269,064 $4,269,064
Ohio February - March 2018 - Heavy Rainfall and Flooding $7,257,010 $7,389,541
Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide $132,531
Oklahoma Federal Lands June Flooding - $520,000; FWS 2019 June Flooding - $76,000 $596,000 $596,000
Oregon December 2015 Flooding $6,886,193 $33,409,579
December 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event $3,422,744
Jan 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms $13,100,642
February 2019 Severe Winter Storms $7,000,000
April 2019 Winter Storms $3,000,000
Oregon Federal Lands Heavy Rain Storms December 19-23 2014 and February 7-10,2015 - $560,000; December 7-30 2015 Flooding - $326,375; Oneonta Tunnel - $1,671,736; Dec. 15, 2016 - Feb. 2017 Flooding - $100,000; 2017 Severe Winter Storms - $293,226 $2,951,337 $2,951,337
Oregon Total $36,360,916
Pennsylvania August 2018- Heavy Rains and Flooding $5,600,000 $11,684,329
September 2018 Heavy Rains and Flooding $6,084,329
Puerto Rico September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria $208,195,000 $208,195,000
Puerto Rico Federal Lands Hurricane Maria - $12,015,508 $12,015,508 $12,015,508
Puerto Rico Total $220,210,508
South Dakota March 13-15 Heavy Snow & Rain, spring run-off. $7,500,000 $7,500,000
South Dakota Federal Lands Midwest Floods - $1,940,000; 2019 SD March Storm and Flashflooding - $505,000 $2,445,000 $2,445,000
South Dakota Total $9,945,000
Tennessee April 19 - 26, 2011 Tornado and Flooding $88,343 $109,494,426
November 27th, 2018 Rockslide on I-24 $1,406,083
February/March 2019 Severe Storms, Flooding & Landslides $108,000,000
Tennessee Federal Lands Spring Flooding - $234,172 Heavy Spring Rain 2019 - $100,000 $334,172 $334,172
Tennessee Total $109,828,598
Texas Federal Lands 2017 TX Aug FWS Hurricane Harvey - $92,000 $92,000 $92,000
Vermont August 27, 2011 Tropical Storm Irene $725,000 $3,075,000
April 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain, and Severe Flooding $2,350,000
Vermont Federal Lands $30,000 $30,000 $30,000
Vermont Total $3,105,000
Virgin Islands September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria $8,774,435 $8,774,435
Virginia September 14, 2018 Hurricane Florence $860,000 $1,710,000
October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael $850,000
Washington February 2017 Severe Winter Storms $1,300,000 $3,135,413
August 2018 I-90 Overpass Hit Danekas Rd Bridge 90/332 $910,410
December 2018 Severe Storms $925,003
Washington Federal Lands 2017 Severe Winter Storms - $1,000,000; Severe Winter Storms Dec. 15 2016 through April 2017 - $700,000; Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding April-June 2018 - $266,354 $1,966,354 $1,966,354
Washington Total $5,101,767
West Virginia June 2018 Flooding $3,000,000 $3,000,000
West Virginia Federal Lands June 2016 Flood - $3,342,927; Summer 2018 Storms - $1,000,000 $4,342,927 $4,342,927
West Virginia Total $7,342,927
Wisconsin Federal Lands July 2016 Flood - $9,041,618; June 2018 Flooding of Tribal Lands - $500,000; June 2018 Flood - $500,000 $10,041,618 $10,041,618
Wyoming Federal Lands 2017 June Flooding and Runoff - $381,640; Gros Ventre Road Damage June 6-18, 2017 $200,000; 2018 WY Feb 1 Earthquake - $370,000 $951,640 $951,640
Total $871,199,110
