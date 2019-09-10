Brain Performance is Taking a Quantum Leap: SOFOS Associates – the UK’s First Brain Optimisation Clinic Launches

Founder of SOFOS Associates

Health industry innovator, SOFOS Associates is leading the way in the field of brain optimisation by launching the UK’s first cognitive enhancement clinic.

SOFOS is focused on instilling change at behavioural, cortical and subcortical levels. People have played with the idea of boosting brain power and with a highly specialised team, now able to do this.” — Natalia Ramsden

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking a science-based, multidisciplinary approach to how we perform, SOFOS Associates focuses on an individual’s ultimate driver of performance and wellbeing; the brain, in order to enhance clients’ cognitive ability so that they can truly excel.Annual programmes are highly customised and take the time to get to know each unique individual and how they operate, guided by the three pillars of cognition; physiology, psychology and environment.Providing an integrated approach to clients’ overall brain health, SOFOS is pushing boundaries in the space of neuroenhancement in high performance, highly motivated individuals, to further elevate optimal functioning with very tailored programmes based on in-depth data analysis. Bringing to market a service that currently remains unparalleled, SOFOS Associates has been pioneering performance enhancement through functional medicine, psychological techniques and neuromodulation technologies such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and biofeedback.Founder, Business Psychologist, Natalia Ramsden acknowledged that neurophysiological aspects were being missed in professional development methods that organisations continually invest in to support employees. Ramsden comments: “Traditional development has focused on skill and knowledge acquisition or maybe some light strategies for improving health and wellbeing. We wanted to take that further, much further because we knew that no amount would be beneficial long term, if one’s brain wasn’t performing optimally. SOFOS is focused on instilling change at behavioural, cortical and subcortical levels and that is something that has never been done in this way before. We were inspired by developments happening across industries such as healthcare, technology and the corporate sector and were able to draw on these to create a truly pioneering approach to personal development. People have, for quite some time, played with the idea of boosting their brain power, or improving their brain, and we are now, with a highly specialised team, able to do this.”Now working with the very latest transformative, functional medicine, psychological and technological advances in neurocognition, Natalia is striving to positively impact the true driver of our daily performance; the brain, and how best to both optimise and harness its power to truly thrive.Her ongoing research into neurocognition and brain function ensures that she remains at the forefront of this pioneering research. Since launching SOFOS Associates, Ramsden has worked with senior leaders in their respective fields, helping them achieve peak brain performance.Her ambition is to continue innovate and lead in this ground-breaking area of optimising brain performance so that individuals can realise their full intellectual potential.Notes to EditorsFounder: Natalia RamsdenNatalia Ramsden is a Consultant, Business Psychologist and the Founder of SOFOS Associates, London's first personal cognitive optimisation clinic that works with individuals to leverage the full power of their brain. She is passionate about how to apply learnings from neuroscience and technology to enhance cognitive performance.After starting her career in clinical services, Natalia moved into people and talent consulting, specialising in leadership assessment, development and succession at board level. She has worked with FTSE 250 companies in the UK and global clients across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.Natalia has a Bachelor of Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Newcastle, (Australia), a Masters in Organisational Psychology from the University of London and an MBA from the University of Cambridge. She is a pioneer in the area of neuroenhancement and its application for future development and speaks at a range of events about boosting brain power and why she believes this is where the future of self-development and cognitive maximisation lies.She is a member of The British Psychological Society, The International Society for Neurofeedback Research, The British Neuroscience Association and The Federation of European Neuroscience Societies.The Programme: Upon applying for consideration to take part in this programme, once accepted, initial functional and psychological (including cognitive) tests and lifestyle assessments are carried out to inform a highly bespoke data driven itinerary of activity over the course of the year. SOFOS Associates is focused on targeting senior decision-makers, entrepreneurs, c-suite, HNWI’s and professionals across all industries.The Team: Typically during a programme, clients are taken care of by a personal managing consultant who oversees their entire program including initial diagnosis, results analysis and tailored programme design. The managing consultant will collaborate with a wider team of experts from various disciplines including functional medicine (nutrition), neuro-psychology and behavioural and organisational psychology to provide an integrated, well-rounded and holistic service.For more information, expert comment, speaking opportunities or imagery, please contact:Sophie Greenwood - Season Communications+1 (646) 715 9240 // sophie@seasoncommunications.com



