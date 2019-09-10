Castle Dental Offering the Lehigh Valley Dental Implants & More

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants and other cosmetic dentistry procedures are available from Castle Dental in Center Valley, PA.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Center Valley are available from Castle Dental. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla have helped hundreds of patients achieve brighter, fuller, and healthier smiles.

Dental implants are one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available because of their natural look and feel. Millions of Americans wear dental implants, with millions more expected to get them within the next several years.

“It is difficult to tell whether someone has dental implants because they so closely resemble natural teeth,” says Dr. Lang. “It is amazing to see the newfound confidence patients have when they smile again.”

Castle Dental also offers dental crowns. CEREC 3D technology makes it possible to create a crown in as little as one office visit.

Other services provided include general dentistry, tooth whitening, bonding, and veneers. To learn more about general and cosmetic dentistry in Center Valley from Castle Dental, schedule a consultation by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

