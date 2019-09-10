Jewelry Management System Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 10, 2019

Jewellery Management System is a software that has been developed to computerize all records that occur in a Jewellery outlet. It can handle different transactions and operations and provides fast, reliable and comfortable customer service. Jewellery Management System computerizes transactions, such as purchase, sales, and bill preparations, etc. Generally, it is used daily. The System is very well designed and can generate a customized report. The technology enables us to execute several tasks accurately and effectively. Hence, the business can be managed efficiently. The software saves time and increases profitability. The System stores all details in a computer file and the same is password protected to avoid any security issues arising from unauthorized access. The Jewellery Management System is well designed to meet business needs and brings value to the business.

Factors like effective handling of the process, simplification of work flow, and better security can give the Jewellery Management System market the much-needed thrust. The technology is banking on the chance to capitalize business opportunities and profitability to ensure smooth expansion. It saves time and manual effort in creating and maintaining customer-related data, sales, purchase, suppliers, metal type certification, albums, invoicing, barcoding, imaging and accounting and more. The report is easily accessible. Jewellery Management system is an effective tool for managing jewellery outlets.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the global Jewellery Management System market can be segmented into, Cloud-Based and On-premises. A cloud-based system is standardized for all users across multiple platforms. A Cloud-Based system utilizes virtual technology to host a company’s applications offsite. The Cloud-Based system allows getting connected with customers or partners and others anywhere with minimal effort. Whereas, On-Premises system is installed on the company’s server and firewall-protected.

Based on the application, it is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Jewellery Management system provides different features at a reasonable and affordable price. It helps in creating and maintaining all records efficiently. It provides a fast, reliable and accurate service to the customer. It can perform heavy workload efficiently and effectively.



Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, North America and Europe’s market performance will show better growth due to the higher consumption of the digital medium. North America is doing substantially good due to its infrastructural superiority, better expenditure capacity, and inclusion of digitisation. It is expected that in the coming days, North America and Europe will drive the market share.

Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are forecasted to do well in the market by refurbishing their existing model of Industries. These regions will show promising potential in the market. India being the largest consumer of gold in the world hence the market prospects are very good. It is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Competitors:

Key players operating in the Jewellery Management System are Smartworksusa, Square, Logic Mate, Advanced Retail Management Systems, Valigara, RepairShopr, Cashier Live, CerTek Software Designs, Jewelry Computer Systems, and Cybex Systems.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Jewelry Management System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Jewelry Management System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Jewelry Management System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Jewelry Management System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Jewelry Management System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Jewelry Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Jewelry Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Jewelry Management System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Jewelry Management System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Jewelry Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Jewelry Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

.....



11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Valigara

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.1.3 Valigara Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Valigara News

11.2 Square

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.2.3 Square Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Square News

11.3 RepairShopr

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.3.3 RepairShopr Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 RepairShopr News

11.4 Smartwerksusa

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.4.3 Smartwerksusa Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Smartwerksusa News

11.5 Logic Mate

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.5.3 Logic Mate Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Logic Mate News

11.6 Advanced Retail Management Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.6.3 Advanced Retail Management Systems Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Advanced Retail Management Systems News

11.7 Cashier Live

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.7.3 Cashier Live Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cashier Live News

11.8 CerTek Software Designs

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Jewelry Management System Product Offered

11.8.3 CerTek Software Designs Jewelry Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

……Continued

