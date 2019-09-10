goeasy Ltd. Announces Increase to Normal Course Issuer Bid

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services for non-prime Canadians, announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of an amendment to goeasy’s current Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”) to increase the aggregate number of Common Shares that may purchased thereunder from 887,000 Common Shares, being approximately 8% of goeasy’s public float as of October 30, 2018, to 1,108,000 Common Shares, being approximately 10% of goeasy’s public float as of October 30, 2018. Daily purchases will continue to be limited to 9,052 Common Shares, other than block purchase exemptions. The purchases will terminate on November 12, 2019 or on such earlier date as goeasy may complete its purchases under this amended NCIB. As of the date hereof, goeasy is not aware of or in possession of any material undisclosed information about itself, the Common Shares or any other of its securities.



As of August 31, 2019, the Company had purchased and cancelled 840,304 of its common shares on the open market under the NCIB at an average price of $40.97 per share for a total cost of $34,427,390.

About goeasy Ltd.

goeasy Ltd. , is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well through 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 1,900 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.3 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America and the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

goeasy Ltd.

(905) 272-2788

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

goeasy Ltd.

(905) 272-2788



