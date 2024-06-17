Codere maintains top 100 place in Brand Finance ranking of Spain’s most valuable brands





Madrid, Spain, June 17, 2024 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the “Company”), today announced that the Codere brand1 has been ranked 85th among the 100 most valuable brands in Brand Finance Spain’s 2024 ranking.

It marks the twelfth time since 2010 that the Codere brand has received this recognition in its home market, alongside global conglomerates such as Santander, Seat, and San Miguel. Most notably, it is the only company in the gaming industry to be included in the ranking.

The recognition is the latest milestone in a strong year for the Company, which has enjoyed strong financial results both across its Spanish and Mexican operations.

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online, stated: “We are extremely pleased to once again be named in the top 100 most valuable brands in Spain, in what is now the eighth consecutive year. Spain will always be our home market, and retaining our reputation as a key brand in this market despite our growing global footprint makes us very proud.”

Codere Online started operations in Spain in 2014. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated nearly 80 million euros of net gaming revenue and over 28 million euros of Adj. EBITDA in Spain, further cementing a path to profitability that the Company is seeking to replicate across its high-growth Latin American markets.

***ENDS***

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Guillermo Lancha

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Guillermo.Lancha@codere.com

(+34) 628 928 152

1 Pursuant to the terms of a relationship and license agreement, Codere Group granted Codere Online a license to use certain “Codere” trademarks.