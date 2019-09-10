Frame Scaffolding Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The scaffolding market has seen an aggressive demand from the construction industry in the recent years. High rise commercial buildings and enhanced residential infrastructure along with new constructions is expected to drive the growth of the global scaffolding market during the forecast period. Globally, the scaffolding market is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 6.8%. It is estimated that the market is expected to reach US $ 80Bn by the end of 2024. Reports also suggest that North America held a dominant position in terms of market share in 2017.

Frame Scaffolding market has huge potential across different countries. These types of Scaffoldings are versatile and can be used by contractors, painters, etc. They are also economical and extremely easy to use. From small to large industrial contractors prefer Frame Scaffolding because of its various advantages such as easily assembled, high strength, steel tubing, safe, dependable, fast dismantling and large lock types among many others.

Frames also come in many widths. As per a customer’s application, they can be customized as well. Safety requirements are extremely crucial when it comes to frame Scaffolding. The report represents an overview of the market and future possibilities. The report will help anyone who is looking to grow in the industry of Frame Scaffolding. It also predicts possibilities till the year 2024.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Applications.

Further, manufacturers are Layher, Safway (Brand Energy & Infrastructure), Stepup Scaffold (Sunshine Enterprise), Universal Building Supply, Brock Group, Alufase Scaffolding, Alsina, Formwork Solutions, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding, Wuxi Rapid Scaffolding, Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold, ABN Scaffolding, Changli XMWY Group, PERI, Altrad, ULMA Group, MJ-Gerüst, Waco Kwikform, ADTO Group, KHK Scaffolding, Rizhao Fenghua, Tianjin Gowe, Youying Group, Instant Upright and Beijing Kangde.

Regions are categorized into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The market is segmented in types as Height Under 5m, Height 5m-25m, Height 25m-45m, Height 45m-60m, Height Above 60m and Other. By application, the market is divided into Construction Industry, Ship Building, Electrical, Maintenance and other industries

Regional analysis

Regional segmentation is one of the key aspects of any service or any product. As specified before, Frame Scaffolding is geographically divided into North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Industry News

The key players in the market of Scaffolding are Altrad, ULMA, MJ-Gerust, Layher, ADTO Group and XMWY. The market is impacted by regulatory, economy and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape of this market.

