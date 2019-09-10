Field Service Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Field Service Management (FSM) is a huge market that is looking at enormous growth in the next few years to come. FSM is the process of managing the resources of a company from the location of the clients or en route and not at the company’s property. A perfect example would be in-home care offered by large medical institutions and hospitals. The service software needed to handle FSM activities is in high demand across the globe. Field service software encompasses a centralized platform and the solutions available virtually to handle field operations. Personnel employed at the client location will need the right guidance and online support to handle tasks and expectations. This software will provide that effectively.

The global field service software market is looking to grow well in the next decade. In this report, the base year considered is 2018, and 2019 to 2024 are considered the forecast period. Small, medium, and large enterprises will all benefit from the use of this software solution and this report analyses in detail the effects of different industries on the field service software market and the potential growth prospects of the market in various regions. The need for quick response time and the growing expectations of clients will boost the growth of this market.

Key Players:

FieldEZ

GorillaDesk

ServiceTrade

Commusoft

Housecall Pro

P3

Tradify

RazorSync

Vonigo

Jobber

Fergus

Praxedo

ServiceBox

Service Fusion

Synchroteam

mHelpDesk

WorkWave Service

FieldEdge

ServiceTitan

Mobiwork MWS

ThermoGRID

ServSuite

Market Segmentation

The basic segmentations done in the market by this report is by key players, by type, and by applications. There are a total of 22 companies from all over the world that are discussed by the report. The market share of these players and their effects on the global growth pattern are all discussed in a clear manner.

When it comes to type, the report covers both Cloud and On-Premise software solutions. According to the report, industries will prefer Cloud based implementation of the software services as it offers more flexibility, improves over all collaboration, and decreases the cost of implementation. The CAGR of the cloud based implementation will be much higher than that of the traditional On-Premise implementation.

Based on the segmentation by application, this report covers the effects of both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises in detail.

Regional Analysis

The biggest five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are covered by this report. North America has held the highest market share in the past and will remain a leader. Asia-Pacific, especially countries like China and India will show high CAGR levels and will emerge as fast growers in the forecast period. The effect of Europe will also be considerable and this region will contribute to a major market percentage.

Industry News

WorkWave is one of the top FSM providers in the world. In April 2019, this brand went on to feature in the 2018 FL100+ list for Top Software and Technology Providers globally. This is a publication that covers global supply chain companies dealing with food.



