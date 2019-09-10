Global Automotive Green Tires Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Green Tires Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Green Tires Market
The global Automotive Green Tires market was valued at a million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Automotive Green Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Green Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Green Tires in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Green Tires manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bridgestone
Goodyear
Michelin
Continental
Pirelli
Hankook
Sumitomo
Yokohama Rubber
Maxxis
Apollo Tyres
Toyo Tire & Rubber
Kumho Tire
Cooper Tire
Triangle Group
GITI Tire
Zhongce
Nokian Tyres
Nexen Tire
Hengfeng Rubber
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Bias Tire
Radial Tire
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
