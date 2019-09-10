Hotelivate Announces Indonesia Office and New Leadership at Hotelivate Singapore

Hotelivate will now have offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore and Jakarta. This positions Hotelivate as the only full-service hospitality consulting firm in APAC

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 13 August 2019: Hotelivate, a new-age hospitality consulting firm offering end-to-end business solutions, announced the formal launch of its Indonesia office in Jakarta today. With the new opening, Hotelivate will have offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore and Jakarta and this positions the company as the only full-service hospitality consulting firm in the Asia Pacific region.The Jakarta office will be headed by Satria Wei, who joins Hotelivate as Managing Director – Indonesia. Satria Wei is a hospitality veteran, having worked in the industry over 30 years. In his previous role, Satria was Chief Operating Officer at Pt. MNC Land Bali, a subsidiary company of the biggest media company in Indonesia called MNC Group and provided asset management and operation assistance towards some significant integrated resort projects such as Trump Resort Lido, Trump Resort Bali and Park Hyatt Jakarta. Additionally, he has worked with prestigious hospitality brands such as PHM Hospitality, Melia Hotels & Resorts, Fairmont Hotels, IHG, Hainan Airlines Group China, Rainwood Pine Valley Private Golf Resort China, Ciputra Group Indonesia, Jababeka Group Indonesia and Maya Resorts Indonesia and has a proven track record in the sector.Hotelivate also announced new leadership at Hotelivate Singapore, with Puneet Mahindroo joining the office as Managing Director – Singapore. Puneet comes with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked in various hotel and corporate level roles in Marketing, Revenue Management and Distribution for chains such as the Four Seasons and Taj Hotels Resorts Palaces Safaris. Puneet also founded Rev-Mantra Pte. Ltd., a management consulting firm offering services focused on revenue optimization. Additionally, Puneet has personal investments in several successful Restaurant and Bar projects in Singapore that have established themselves among the most successful brands and gives him first-hand insight as a quintessential entrepreneur.Speaking on the occasion, Manav Thadani, Founder Chairman of Hotelivate said, “Our teams have been monitoring and working in various Indonesian markets for over six years. While during much of this time the hospitality market cycle was on a decline, we as Hotelivate ran five editions of our THINC conferences in Bali and Jakarta. We now observe a clear up swing in performance and more importantly in market sentiments. With the recent re-election of the government, we see a continuation of strong sentiments and feel this is an appropriate time for Hotelivate to set up an office in Jakarta. In Pak Satria Wei – we have found someone who knows the local market and with his strong knowledge of revenue, he will help us grow practices such as revenue management, asset management and feasibilities. Additionally, in Singapore, we are delighted to have Puneet onboard. He brings a great amalgamation of entrepreneurship and professional experience which is in line with the ethos of our current leadership and the firm at large.”The opening of the Jakarta office and new leadership in Singapore further expands Hotelivate’s reach in the Asia Pacific region. Hotelivate offers services across all phases of hospitality lifecycle consulting, right from inception to divestment of their hospitality ventures, by offering an entire spectrum of services that are focused, practical and tangible value-adds for clients. Core services include:• Strategic Advisory (Feasibility Studies, Valuations, Management Contract Negotiations)• Executive Search• Investment Advisory• Asset Management• Revenue Management• Project Execution Planning and AdvisoryFor more information, please contact:Sonakshi Chhabra, Beam & Words. M: +91 8860913146; E: sonakshi@beamandwords.comOffice Addresses:NEW DELHI2nd Floor, Paras Downtown Center, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, IndiaMUMBAI501, 5th floor, Landmark 136, Hill Road, Bandra (West), Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, IndiaSINGAPORECEO Suite, Singapore Land Tower, 37th Floor, 50 Raffles Place, Singapore 048623JAKARTACEO Suite, Sahid Sudirman Center, 56th Floor, Jl. Jendral Sudirman No. 86, Jakarta 10220, Indonesia



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.