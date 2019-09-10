THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.Res. 548 – Rule providing for Consideration of H.R. 1941– Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act (Rep. Cunningham – Natural Resources), H.R. 205 – Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act of 2019 (Rep. Rooney – Natural Resources), and H.R. 1146 – Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act (Rep. Huffman – Natural Resources). Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 2852 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services) H.R. 3620 – Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services) H.R. 1690 – Safe Housing for Families Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garcia (IL) – Financial Services) H.R. 281 – Ensuring Diverse Leadership Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) H.R. 241 – Bank Service Company Examination Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Williams (TX) – Financial Services)



