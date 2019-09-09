Norton Rose Fulbright adds globally accomplished corporate partner in Dallas

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that John Chrisman, a globally accomplished M&A and capital markets lawyer, has joined its Dallas office as a partner.

Chrisman, who joins Norton Rose Fulbright from Clyde & Co’s Dubai office, has more than 30 years’ experience advising governments, companies and financial institutions on international M&A, capital markets (equity and debt), private equity and venture capital transactions. He is well-known for representing clients on sophisticated oil and gas, natural resources, financial services, IT, energy and entertainment law matters.

Chrisman has worked on a variety of high-profile transactions spanning the globe. His international legal experience spans more than 50 countries and six continents. In addition to Dubai, he has previously worked in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney.

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“John is a tremendous corporate lawyer with strong international experience and deep client relationships. He provides valuable counsel for businesses across key industries, including energy, financial institutions and technology.”

Gene Lewis, Head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Business Practice, commented:

“John enhances our US corporate and M&A practice and boosts our cross-border capabilities in Asia, Canada, Europe and Australia. Furthermore, we can leverage his experience on Latin American equity and capital market transactions.”

Chrisman, who earned BA and BS degrees at Southern Methodist University and his JD at the University of Texas School of Law, said:

“I am thrilled to return home to Texas, and my experience abroad meshes perfectly with Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform. The firm’s impressive reach and outstanding reputation for client service will benefit my clients’ and their diverse business interests all over the world.”

Chrisman is admitted to practice law in California. He is not licensed in Texas or the District of Columbia, and his applications for admissions to the Texas and District of Columbia bars are pending. In Texas, he is working under the direct supervision of an enrolled, active member of the Texas bar who takes responsibility for the quality of his work.

