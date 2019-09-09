Here Are a Few Good Reasons to Attend the West Coast’s Biggest RV Show

2019 California RV Show

The 2019 California RV Show comes to Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway, starting Oct. 4

We are excited to be at our new location, the California Speedway in Fontana to display more than 1000 new 2020 RV's that consumers can purchase on the spot. Manufacturers are offering great deals!” — Tom Gaither, Show Director

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a few good reasons to spend a morning or afternoon at the 2019 California RV Show, Oct. 4 -13, at its new location at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway?

Here are a few worthy of your consideration.

When you attend the 67th annual California RV Show, you can expect a crash course about RVs and the RVing lifestyle. Here in one place, and at one time, you can view a wide range of RVs. They’ll all be here – ranging from mini towable trailers, pop-up trailers, travel trailers, and 5th wheelers, to Class B, Class C and the Class A motorhomes. So you can decide what’s best for you, your family and your budget.

Prepare to network and make connections with manufacturer representatives, sales associates from 14 local dealers, RV lifestyle experts, campground ambassadors and other knowledgeable people. Remember, dealers will be there to sell, so you can make your best deal.

Want some behind-the-wheel time? You can schedule a complimentary test drive in one or more of 125 new motorhomes that will be waiting for you at the show.

Because the show encompasses over one million square feet, you can spend time viewing myriad displays, including countless accessories and aftermarket products to personalize RVs that will be showcased in a circus-sized tent. There will also be 50 informative seminars on a variety of RV-related subjects.

“This is the best RV Show for novices and experts alike,” said Tom Gaither, California RVIA Show Director. “It’s the only show on the West Coast sponsored by RV manufacturers that has more than 1,000 new 2020 models on display.”

Convenient FREE parking and easy access to the show is assured. There will be plenty of food and beverage options for hungry show goers, and entertainment for everyone, from free Ferris wheel rides to meeting celebrities.

The show runs from Oct. 4 -13, 2019. Show hours are 10AM until 6PM daily. Adult admission is $15; kids 17 and under are free. Only active military personnel are free with ID. RV Parking during show hours is allowed. Save $2 by purchasing tickets online at https://californiarvshow.org

The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association is the national trade association representing recreation vehicle (RV) manufacturers and their component parts suppliers who together build more than 98 percent of all RVs produced in the United States.





