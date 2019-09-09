There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,570 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

September 9, 2019

Reforms are starting to yield positive results. Oil prices and production have been volatile, and uncertainties in the global oil market continue. Promoting non-oil growth and creating jobs for Saudi nationals remain key challenges. Non-oil growth is expected to strengthen further this year and over the medium term. Risks to the growth outlook are broadly balanced.

