Saudi Arabia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
September 9, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Reforms are starting to yield positive results. Oil prices and production have been volatile, and uncertainties in the global oil market continue. Promoting non-oil growth and creating jobs for Saudi nationals remain key challenges. Non-oil growth is expected to strengthen further this year and over the medium term. Risks to the growth outlook are broadly balanced.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/290
English
Publication Date:
September 9, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513513447/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SAUEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
88
