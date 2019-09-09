Saudi Arabia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

September 9, 2019

Reforms are starting to yield positive results. Oil prices and production have been volatile, and uncertainties in the global oil market continue. Promoting non-oil growth and creating jobs for Saudi nationals remain key challenges. Non-oil growth is expected to strengthen further this year and over the medium term. Risks to the growth outlook are broadly balanced.