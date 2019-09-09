Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Test Now Available in Pennsylvania

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lyme Diagnostics has been providing state of the art Lyme Disease testing to 48 states for

nearly two years now. As of this week, the company now has received regulatory clearance to offer its

testing to patients in Pennsylvania, leaving New York as the only state where the testing is not available.

Lyme Disease was first discovered in Lyme, Connecticut and the majority of Lyme Disease cases every

year fall in the northeast meaning the newly available GLD Lyme Screen will be a huge benefit for

potential Lyme patients living in Pennsylvania.

“We are happy to have gone through the process for our clearances in Pennsylvania and are excited to

be able to offer an affordable and effective test for Lyme Disease and various coinfections to the patients

in the state. Given Pennsylvania’s location, there are bound to be thousands of patients that we will now

be able to help in their struggle with diagnosing Lyme Disease and coinfections,” Mickey Ramchandani,

CEO and Founder of Global Lyme Diagnostics.

Physicians that would like to learn more about Global Lyme Diagnostics can contact Dustin Starnes at

dustin@glymedx.com.

Note: The GLD Test is not yet available for NY residents. More information about GLD, including the

science behind the new test and the GLD team is available at the website at https://glymedx.com.



