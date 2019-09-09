Wine and Brandy Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine and Brandy Industry
Description
Wine is a fruit wine made from grapes. Brandy is a distilled wine, with fruit as the raw matieerial, after fermentation, distillation, storage after brewing.
The global Wine and Brandy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wine and Brandy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wine and Brandy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wine and Brandy in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wine and Brandy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wine and Brandy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Constellation Brands
E&J Gallo Winery
Torres Wines
Treasury Wine Estates
Vina Concha Y Toro
Pernod Ricard
LVMH
Caviro
Cantine Riunite & CIV
Italiano Vini
Codorníu
Emperador
McDowell's No.1
Hennessy
The Wine Group
Castel
Concha y Toro
Bronco Wine
Changyu
Accolade Wines
Grupo Penaflor
Market size by Product
Wine
Brandy
Market size by End User
Household
Comercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wine and Brandy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wine and Brandy market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wine and Brandy companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Wine and Brandy submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wine and Brandy Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wine and Brandy Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Wine
1.4.3 Brandy
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Wine and Brandy Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Comercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wine and Brandy Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wine and Brandy Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Wine and Brandy Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Wine and Brandy Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wine and Brandy Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Wine and Brandy Revenue by Regions
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Constellation Brands
11.1.1 Constellation Brands Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Constellation Brands Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Constellation Brands Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.1.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development
11.2 E&J Gallo Winery
11.2.1 E&J Gallo Winery Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 E&J Gallo Winery Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 E&J Gallo Winery Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.2.5 E&J Gallo Winery Recent Development
11.3 Torres Wines
11.3.1 Torres Wines Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Torres Wines Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Torres Wines Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.3.5 Torres Wines Recent Development
11.4 Treasury Wine Estates
11.4.1 Treasury Wine Estates Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Treasury Wine Estates Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Treasury Wine Estates Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.4.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development
11.5 Vina Concha Y Toro
11.5.1 Vina Concha Y Toro Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Vina Concha Y Toro Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Vina Concha Y Toro Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.5.5 Vina Concha Y Toro Recent Development
11.6 Pernod Ricard
11.6.1 Pernod Ricard Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Pernod Ricard Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Pernod Ricard Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.6.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development
11.7 LVMH
11.7.1 LVMH Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 LVMH Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 LVMH Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.7.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.8 Caviro
11.8.1 Caviro Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Caviro Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Caviro Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.8.5 Caviro Recent Development
11.9 Cantine Riunite & CIV
11.9.1 Cantine Riunite & CIV Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.9.5 Cantine Riunite & CIV Recent Development
11.10 Italiano Vini
11.10.1 Italiano Vini Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Italiano Vini Wine and Brandy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Italiano Vini Wine and Brandy Products Offered
11.10.5 Italiano Vini Recent Development
11.11 Codorníu
11.12 Emperador
11.13 McDowell's No.1
11.14 Hennessy
11.15 The Wine Group
11.16 Castel
11.17 Concha y Toro
11.18 Bronco Wine
11.19 Changyu
11.20 Accolade Wines
11.21 Cantine Riunite & CIV
11.22 Grupo Penaflor
