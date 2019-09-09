Knoll CEO Andrew Cogan Appears on Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas

Cogan says low unemployment rate is creating a war for talent and a rise in demand for state-of-the-art workplaces

“Our business has been very robust this year,” said Mr. Cogan. “We’re growing twice as fast as the market.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Cogan sees opportunities for continued growth at Knoll.

“As long as unemployment is as low as it is, people are going to be competing for talent,” said Cogan. “Millennials coming into the workplace don’t want to work in their father’s cubicle. They want an environment that is much more collaborative, more open, much more ‘resimercial’ we call it, and that creates demand for our products.”

Watch the video here .

