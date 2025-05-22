Sniff Hotels is now 123 Reserve: New name, same mission to simplify global hotel bookings

ASCURRA, SANTA CATARINA, Brazil, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international hotel booking platform Sniff Hotels officially announces its brand and domain migration to 123 Reserve. This change is part of a global growth strategy and market repositioning, while maintaining its commitment to a fast, secure, and intuitive booking experience for travelers around the world.

"The transition to 123 Reserve represents an important step in the evolution of our brand," says Andre Sestari, founder of the platform. "Our focus remains the same: to offer a modern and efficient solution for booking hotels easily, whether for tourism or business."

The new brand identity comes with a series of technical and visual improvements, including a redesigned interface, optimized mobile performance, and a smarter search system — all without altering the core features that made Sniff Hotels a trusted choice in the travel and hospitality sector.

The migration has been carefully planned to ensure a seamless experience for users. All visits to the previous website are automatically redirected to the new domain, preserving bookmarks, history, and external links.

About 123 Reserve

123 Reserve is a global platform specializing in hotel bookings, connecting travelers to thousands of lodging options in various destinations. With an intuitive interface, efficient comparison tools, and multilingual support, the platform delivers a practical, reliable, and personalized booking experience for every user profile.

Visit now: 123reserve.com

Contact: andre.sestari@123reserve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.