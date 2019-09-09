Swift Fuels’ Unleaded Avgas UL94 available in Waco at Texas Aero (KACT)

UL94 momentum continues as a Premier FBO expands the footprint of unleaded aviation gasoline offered in Texas

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Fuels, LLC , a global leader in the development of high-performance unleaded aviation gasoline, today announced that Texas Aero at Waco Regional Airport is now offering Swift’s UL94 unleaded aviation gasoline for its piston aircraft customers and for use in Texas Aero’s flight school client - Universal Flight Concepts. Texas Aero is a branded Avfuel customer and this is an opportunity for Avfuel Corporation to further demonstrate its commitment to unleaded avgas.

For Swift Fuels, which produces and sells the only commercially available unleaded avgas in the U.S., the nationwide transition away from 100LL ( leaded avgas) in favor of unleaded avgas continues to increase momentum. Texas Aero, the preferred FBO at Waco Regional Airport, has committed to making that transition a reality to expand their offering of quality services, as well to help the community the airport supports.

Barry Johnson, Vice President of Operations at Texas Aero, had this to say, “Offering UL94 to our customers is a key differentiator compared to many nearby FBO’s that only sell 100LL (leaded) avgas. This premium unleaded fuel affords our flight school client a superior cost advantage over others by extending our Lycoming engine maintenance to 100-hour oil change intervals vs. typical 25- or 50-hour intervals. Pilots have been excited ever since we announced our intention to offer this fuel. We believe our transient air traffic wanting to use this fuel will also grow our business.”

Chris D’Acosta, CEO for Swift Fuels also commented, “Swift Fuels’ UL94 is the only commercially-available unleaded avgas in the US, it’s sold nationwide, it’s commercially insured for aviation, and pilots who use it – love it. Barry Johnson in collaboration with Avfuel have championed this effort working with local pilots to join the progressive nationwide movement toward unleaded avgas.”

D’Acosta added, “We’ve proudly led this multi-year transition away from 100LL since 2015 to educate the market on the key benefits of our low toxicity high-performance unleaded avgas. This can only happen with the ongoing support of forward-thinking regulators, aircraft/engine OEMs, pilots, airports, municipalities, airport boards and supply chain folks. Industry leaders like Barry Johnson recognize the growing demand for cleaner fuel for their customers and continue to play an integral role in the transition. We recognized early on that pilots would value the longer maintenance intervals, less wear-and-tear on engines, less corrosion, longer sparkplug life, etc. We are extremely proud to have our UL94 avgas available for piston aircraft use at Texas Aero,” said D’Acosta.

Swift Fuel’s Unleaded UL94 Avgas is sold nationwide - priced competitively with 100LL and is expected to remain low subject to oil market volatility. Over 110,000 aircraft are already FAA-authorized to use the UL94 Avgas as a “drop-in ready” fuel. Swift UL94 is compliant with all ASTM D7547 avgas specifications and D4814 auto gasoline specifications, making it a highly versatile premium gasoline product in the global marketplace. Note that UL94 avgas is not a full replacement for 100LL for higher compression engines, therefore, only those aircraft with engine requiring 94 motor-octane avgas or lower are compatible – which still represents 65% of the US piston fleet. For more information about UL94, FAA certifications, and the latest listing of airports with Swift Fuels UL94 available, please visit: www.swiftfuels.com

About Texas Aero (KACT)

Texas Aero, founded in 1971, is a premier aviation business headquartered in Waco, Texas. Striving for excellence in the air and on ground, Texas Aero consists of three divisions; aircraft sales, a full service Fixed Based Operation, and a maintenance and repair operation. The team at Texas Aero has owned and operated corporate aircraft for over 46 years and prides themselves on their diverse aviation knowledge, with the majority of the management and maintenance staff being active pilots. Texas Aero owns, operates, and manages a wide range of aircraft including; Gulfstreams, Challengers, Falcons, Citations, and Hawkers. Texas Aero prides itself on staying up to date with the aviation industry and continuously works to bring back ideas and innovations to improve their facilities and customer experience. In 2000, Texas Aero opened a new General Aviation facility, providing customers and pilots with comfortable amenities for their time in Waco. The 10,000 sq. ft. General Aviation facility is slated to receive an expansion and remodel to be completed by the end of 2019. In addition to the FBO, Texas Aero boasts over 100,000 sq. ft. or hangar and office space. For more information, visit http://texasaero.com/ , and connect with Texas Aero on Facebook .

About Avfuel Avfuel provides fuel and services to the global aviation industry and is the leading independent supplier in the United States. Established as a supply and logistics company more than 45 years ago, Avfuel is core competent in every aspect that surrounds the delivery of fuel – from refinery to wingtip. Avfuel combines global access with personalized service throughout a fueling network of more than 3,000 locations worldwide and 650+ Avfuel-branded dealers. Our 100% dedication to aviation demonstrates our passion and commitment to a global community that prospers on the movement of goods and services around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.avfuel.com/

About Swift Fuels Swift Fuels is a global leader in the research and advancement of high-performance fuels. This includes the commercial deployment of UL94 - a 94 motor octane aviation gasoline that meets and exceeds all ASTM D7547 and ASTM D4814 unleaded fuel specifications approved by FAA for lower octane aircraft. Our company’s focus in specialty fuel formulations now includes advancing efforts to finalize the FAA’s certification of our high-octane fuels (100-motor octane) for use in all piston-powered aircraft currently fueled by 100LL. Swift Fuels looks forward to a day when toxic lead will be permanently removed from fueling piston-engine aircraft through the roll-out of our high-performance unleaded aviation gasolines. For more information, visit https://swiftfuels.com/

PR Contacts:



Texas Aero:



Swift Fuels: Barry Johnson Mark Hanes (254) 613-1888 (917) 359-0697 bjohnson@texasaero.com



Avfuel:

Marci Ammerman

800 521 4106

mammerman@avfuel.com mark.hanes@tallgrasspr.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee2d5a83-7268-4b08-a656-6579673fe137.



Texas Aero Texas Aero at Waco Regional Airport



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.