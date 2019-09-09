Global Acrylic Polymer Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Acrylic Polymer Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylic polymers are mostly known as a good adhesive substance. The use of acrylic polymer is increasing owing to its great resistance to ageing. Acrylic polymers find wide applications in paper and film labels, bandages, packaging, and many others. The acrylic polymers are also being used to protect the home as well as the work environment from the acids and alkalis. The stain resistance capability is increasing its demand to prevent stains on the floors, walls, and other vinyl materials. It is also resistant to UV radiation and is easily cross-linkable.

The synthesis of different monomers produces acrylic polymers. The appropriate proportion of the hard and soft monomers can result in acrylic polymers with the desired attributes. The polymer finds wide usage in different markets owing to its varying properties.

For the global market analysis of acrylic polymers, a wide range of analysis tools are used such as competitive analysis, five forces analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, PESTLE analysis, and production and revenue analysis to obtain accurate details about the market. The growing use of acrylic polymers is expected to grow the global market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4354787-global-acrylic-polymer-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Important Geographical Regions

The important geographical regions of the global acrylic polymer market include the Asia Pacific region, Europe region, North America Region, Middle East, and Africa region, and South America region.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into Southeast Asia, China, India, Japan, and Korea. The Europe region includes Germany, Russia, Italy, France, and the UK. The important countries of the North America region are the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Middle East and Africa region include Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Egypt. The South America region includes Argentina, Brazil, and Columbia.

Global Market Division

The global acrylic polymer market is segmented on product type and application.

Based on the product type, the global market includes polyacrylic acid, acrylic derivative polymers, polymethacrylic acid, and other products.

Based on the application, the global acrylic polymer market includes instant adhesive, thickeners, biomedical materials, and other applications.

The application of acrylic polymers in the homecare segment, paints and coatings, construction, and water treatment is expected to increase its demand during the forecast period. The increase in the investments by the end-user industries and an increase in demand for biodegradable products are further anticipated to fuel the global market growth by the year 2025. The rising focus on research and development will further boost the growth of the acrylic polymer industry.

Key Market Players

The increasing demand for acrylic polymers is creating more opportunities for the players in the market and is also attracting more players to the market. The top market players of the global acrylic polymer market are Gellner Industrial, Climbers, Evonik, Lucite International, Plaskolite LLC, and Dupont.

Top Industry News

In August 2019, Plaskolite LLC launched OPTIX EL that finds wide application for the sign as well as the graphic industry. OPITEX EL is a cast acrylic sheet that offers innovative LED sign solutions.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4354787-global-acrylic-polymer-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.