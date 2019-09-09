Global Biohacking Market Analysis By Applications,Types And Players Status Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Biohacking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Biohacking, simply put, is do-it-yourself (DIY) biology; it gives everyone — individuals, communities, small group organizations, not just research institutions — the ability to deconstruct and reconstruct biology using simple kits or supplements for the purpose of not only achieving their immediate outcomes, but also contributing to solving larger issues.

As an emerging industry and social movement, biohacking represents a new frontier in the development of drugs and therapeutics, and consequently, is a market expected to see exceptionally high growth over the next five years.

Report Scope :

The report provides an overview of the biohacking industry, which has gained momentum over the past two decades. The report showcases trends that are in vogue, locations where innovations are growing, and the potential of the multiple subsectors in the arena.

As with any emerging sector, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those and how different players are handling them. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the biohacking sector, which can spur the interest of prospective investors, large corporations, and everyday hackers who could be inspired to create the next big opportunity. The reasons for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast such a new and niche sector can be while showcasing the opportunities to be “limitless.”

Biohacking – it sounds like a futuristic concept, one that is more in line with Isaac Asimov’s works than that of Elon Musk’s.

What is biohacking? Simply put, biohacking is do-it yourself (DIY) biology; it gives everyone the ability to deconstruct and reconstruct biology using simple kits or supplements to achieve their immediate outcomes and also solve larger issues. A quote made famous by the movie “Ratatouille” describes this just as aptly. Anton Ego: “In the past, I have made no secret of my disdain for Chef Gusteau’s famous motto: Anyone can cook. But I realize, only now do I truly understand what he meant. Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” It is this principle that is the foundation of biohacking.

Technology hackers have been great at pulling code apart and using fundamentals to reengineer solutions. Applying this approach to biology has resulted in a boom in the “maker-space” of DIY biology. No longer the privilege of top research houses/institutes with extravagant laboratories, DIY biology is everywhere and is used for almost everything. But everybody off the street is not working on it. Like Google, which has a philosophy that allows side projects by employees, nearly 20% of all biohackers possess a Ph.D. or advanced post-doctoral degree.

Report Includes

Explanation of Biohackers - ‘subculture of people with a whole range of different backgrounds…driven by a pioneering spirit,’ (who) ‘want to liberate themselves from the limitations of nature, age and disease.’

Segmentation of the global biohacking market by type as outside and inside biohacking. Product-wise, the market is segmented into strains, sensors, smart drugs, and others. Major applications include synthetic biology, forensic science, genetic engineering, diagnosis & treatment, drug testing, and others. End-users in the market include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, forensic laboratories, and others

Outline of how companies such as 23andMe provide direct-to-consumer genetics that with just a saliva drop provides consumers with access to personal health data

Discussion of a number of key players conducting biohacking awareness drives to help the adults understand the basics to biohacking, and thereby encourage new inventions

Comprehensive profiles of the noteworthy market players, including Thync Global Inc. (U.S.), Synbiota (Canada), Apple (U.S.), HVMN, Inc. (U.S.), MoodMetric (U.S.), THE ODIN (U.S.), and Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.)

