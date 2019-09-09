International Music Superstar Andy Madadian to make history on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan 2020

International Music Superstar Andy Madadian to make history by being the first Iranian Armenian American to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

I want to thank my fans and the hollywood chamber of commerce for showing such diversity I applaud them.” — Andy Madadian

MUSIC SUPERSTAR ANDY MADADIAN THE FIRST EVER IRANIAN ARMENIAN AMERICAN STAR

TO RECEIVE A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME IN JAN 2020

HISTORY WILL BE MADE

Madadian says “Music is the universal language that help solve our problems

Hollywood Ca- Andy Madadian , www.andymusic.com

a music superstar known as the Bono of Persian music, will be the first Iranian Armenian American in Hollywood history to receive a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

Andy’s ceremony comes in Jan 2020 , and is expected to see crowds of thousands show up for his star ceremony. He sells out all over the world, in Los Angeles each year he sells out the GREEK…..turning fans away each time her performs due to SRO crowds.

Andy has millions of fans globally and is now reaching out to American music fans as he has been doing music in English, recently he and Jon Bon Jovi got together to do a new version of STAND BY ME… which was applauded for its outreach to bring people together, he also did a song and video with La Toya Jackson. He sang a song in the Oscar winning movie CRASH… and his music is heard in major films often.

Andy set now to make history wants everyone to know that music is the universal language that brings us all together, he wants his star on the walk of fame to be a beacon of light that anything is possible and no matter where you come from , you can achieve anything you want.

Among his many awards, he is the reciepent of the ELLIS ISLAND HONORS.

Andy has recorded music with Jon Bon Jovi, La Toya Jackson among other American music stars.

STAND BY ME MUSIC VIDEO WITH JON BON JOVI / CNN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukaJ4EcFrpc

Music Video with Jon Bon Jovi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RASKaZFZtS8&list=PL9kix5jBfQOd_GP5aUaJeftYfwrw

Andy and his wife Shani

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRWVtdBz0Mk

Ellis Island Honors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKPgbS5O-Bo

music video with La Toya Jackson

https://youtu.be/da03QYt9hnM

