Crown Podcasts Launches Featuring Today's Influential Black Voices

Crown Podcasts launches its audio episodic series featuring today's influential black voices. The podcast is available on leading platforms as "crownpodcasts".

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Podcasts launches on September 9, 2019.Ever wanted to know the backstory and what motivates and drives today’s most notable black voices? We did. Ever wished there were first person recordings of memorable black voices discussing their lives and what has inspired them to thrive? In the face of so many losses in recent years, we have. So, Crown Podcasts was born. Our mission is to deliver today’s influential black voices to listeners. To provide inspiration, connection and community. And, in doing so, create a repository and legacy of these voices for today’s listeners and generations to come. In it’s inaugural season guests and topics include: the National Basketball Association’s Addiction Psychiatrist on Addiction Psychiatry; an Episcopal Bishop on the Episcopal Church today; an ex-con on his transition from the penitentiary to the executive suite; a Black Film Festival founder on entrepreneurship in film; a luxury realtor on selling million dollar listings; and, many more who wear the crown in their field. Occasionally, an episode will feature a topic of interest. This season Crown Podcasts will feature an episode on Puerto Rico. This episode provides a detailed review of Puerto Rico’s history; a discussion of the recent removal of its governor; and, provides a suggested roadmap on moving forward to “prosperity and equality”.Crown Podcasts is an audio episodic podcast that features today’s influential black voices. A new episode is released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Crown Podcasts is available on all leading podcast platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Pandora. New episodes are also featured on the Crown Podcasts website at https://www.crownpodcasts.com . Episodes are also available on all popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn under “crownpodcasts”. You will also find quotes and audiobooks of influential black voices featured daily on the Crown Podcasts website and social media sites.The host of Crown Podcasts is Cynthia Hickman. Cynthia holds several degrees from Harvard University; is an adventurer; and, currently lives in Puerto Rico.For additional information on Crown Podcasts, including opportunities to be a guest voice on the podcast or for sponsorship opportunities, we can be reached at contact@crownpodcasts.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.