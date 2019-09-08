Sahara Group Takes ‘Africa Energy Access’ Narrative to World Energy Congress

Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global conversations and collaborations geared towards promoting access to safe, clean and affordable energy need to consider the “unique situation in Africa”, Wale Ajiabade Executive Director, Sahara Group has said ahead of the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Themed “Energy for Prosperity”, the Congress kicks off on September 9, 2019, offering participants a platform to “explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas, and new strategies.”

Ajibade said the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 7 which targets “access to energy for all” will be accelerated if all stakeholders are committed to adopting tailored solutions for Africa.

“The global push to expand access to energy through renewables and responsible mining of hydrocarbons is commendable. However, the situation in Africa is dire. Africa has the least electricity access rate in the world with over 640 million Africans having no access to energy. I believe Africa is central to the achievement of access to energy for all and I will be making a strong case for an African Energy Access Agenda at the Congress while we continue to shore up the progress being recorded across other parts of the globe,” he said.

Ajibade said the Congress which is a foremost global gathering of stakeholders in the sector presents a unique platform for “an honest appraisal of the future of oil and how the sector needs to respond to ensure sustained growth in a manner that is consistent with the preservation of the environment.”

He said Sahara Group remained committed to enhancing access to clean energy through its interventions and operations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. “Sahara Group is currently working with the United Nations Development Programme to promote access to sustainable energy in Africa and we hope to make the partnership a template that can be replicated throughout the continent. This will be facilitated by promoting dialogue among key stakeholders while also implementing practical country-level projects. I will be sharing some insights on how we can expand such collaborations in Africa in my engagements with other delegates,” he stated.

With over 150 countries represented, the World Energy Congress is widely considered the world’s largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda. Running since 1924, the triennial World Energy Congress enables dialogue amongst Ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and industry practitioners on critical developments in the energy sector.

The Congress offers a unique opportunity for participants to better understand energy issues and solutions from a global perspective.

Over the 90-year history of the World Energy Council, the Congress has been held in over 20 cities across the world and the 24th World Energy Congress will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates from 9 -12 September 2019.





