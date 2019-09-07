Current Press releases

Golf stars raving about the new Taycan Hole-in-one prize at the Porsche European Open

Stuttgart/Hamburg . Principle performer on the number 17 tee: the 2019 Porsche European Open has, alongside a top field, another protagonist that is causing quite a stir far beyond the bounds of the Porsche Nord Course. Only a few hours after its world premiere, the new Porsche Taycan Turbo drove up to the Green Eagle Golf Courses club heading for the 17th hole. On public show for the first time during the tournament week, the first all-electric sports car from Porsche has been sitting there majestically as an extraordinary hole-in-one prize ever since. Spectators also have the unique opportunity at the Porsche Public Hole-in-One competition to qualify for a tee shot on the 17th - and therefore the chance to win the Taycan .

The European Open golf stars have the best view of the 680 PS electric athlete. Below are their thoughts about their first encounter with the Porsche Taycan Turbo .

Xander Schauffele (USA): “We golfers should always focus on the next shot, but I did actually get distracted by the Taycan . It looks really good, I’d love to have one. I also fully back Porsche ’s e-mobility efforts. At the moment, my foundation, which will basically concentrate on environmental issues, is at the planning stage. I can hardly wait, even if it’s probably going to take a while, to sit in my own Taycan .”

Paul Casey (England): “I’m very impressed by the new Taycan . It looks super. Right after the premiere, I read a lot about the car and thought that it’s incredibly fast. And the recharging times are fantastic. The colour is pretty cool, the wheels are good lookers. I also naturally look at the car from the point of view of a father – there’s ample space for my two children in the back seats. Pretty impressive.”

Matt Kuchar (USA): “My playing partners and I all agreed that the Taycan is such a beautiful car. It’s sure to be a hit, it can’t be any other way. I spoke to my ball in the air on its way to the green as I was actually in with a chance of winning it. It’d be unbelievable to drive it.”

Patrick Reed (USA): “It looks good. What I like is that the colour of the rims matches the car’s colour. It’s a cool look. And I also like the, as always, smooth lines that make the Porsche what it is.”

Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark): “The car is lovely. And electric drive is the future, as is by the way my two-year old daughter. She’d have plenty of space in the back, which is a big advantage. Unfortunately, I’ll have to wait a while until I can drive it myself. I’ve heard the Taycan is very popular.”

The consumption and CO2 emission values were determined in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this should continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared to the values determined in accordance with the NEDC measuring procedure used up to now.

Taycan Turbo : combined power consumption 26.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km

