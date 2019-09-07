Golf stars raving about the new Taycan
Golf stars raving about the new
Taycan
Hole-in-one prize at the Porsche European Open
Stuttgart/Hamburg
. Principle performer on the number 17 tee: the 2019
The European Open golf stars have the best view of the 680 PS electric athlete. Below are their thoughts about their first encounter with the
Xander Schauffele (USA):
“We golfers should always focus on the next shot, but I did actually get distracted by the
Paul Casey (England):
“I’m very impressed by the new
Matt Kuchar (USA):
“My playing partners and I all agreed that the
Patrick Reed (USA):
“It looks good. What I like is that the colour of the rims matches the car’s colour. It’s a cool look. And I also like the, as always, smooth lines that make the
Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark):
“The car is lovely. And electric drive is the future, as is by the way my two-year old daughter. She’d have plenty of space in the back, which is a big advantage. Unfortunately, I’ll have to wait a while until I can drive it myself. I’ve heard the
9/7/2019
