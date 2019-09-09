Andrew Jones Auctions' next DTLA (Downtown Los Angeles) Collections and Estates Auction will be on Sunday, September 15

Diminutive Chinese Ming dynasty rectangular gilt and red lacquered altar table, 5 inches tall (est. $6,000-$8,000). Chinese ceramic carved Cizhou style meiping vase from the Song dynasty (est. $8,000-$12,000). Salvador Dali’s Biblia Sacra (Luxus Edition), Milan: Rizzoli Editions, 1967. Five folio volumes, signed by publisher on justification page. 105 full page color lithographs (est. $6,000-$9,000). Pastel on paper painting by Albert Henry Collings (British, 1858-1947), titled The Blue Cloak, signed lower left (est. $1,000-$1,500). Roman marble bust of Emperor Vitellius after the Grimani Vitellius, with an overall height of 19 inches (est. $15,000-$20,000).

The sale will include over 500 lots of Asian works of art, books and manuscripts, fine art, antiques, modern design, antiquities, rugs and vintage finds.

We have so many great auctions lined up this fall. Some are new themed events, some are popular mixed genre. I’m excited to be kicking it off with this eclectic DTLA Collections and Estates sale.” — Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall is nearly here and so is Andrew Jones Auctions’ next DTLA Collections and Estates auction, slated for Sunday, September 15th, to be held online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles, starting promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time. Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The Andrew Jones Auctions gallery is the venue where bidders will find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. The sale will include over 500 lots of Asian works of art, books and manuscripts, fine art, antiques, modern design, antiquities, rugs and vintage finds.“We have so many great auctions lined up this fall,” said company president Andrew Jones. “Some are new themed events, some are popular mixed genre. I’m excited for the season and excited to be kicking it off with this fantastically eclectic DTLA Collections and Estates sale.”The September 15th auction will feature a vast array of Asian works of art, including significant Chinese pieces such as a Ming Dynasty red and gilt lacquered altar table (est. $6,000-$8,000), which was included in the Joslyn Museum’s 2008 exhibition Elegance of the Qing Court: Reflections of a Dynasty Through its Art.Asian ceramics will be highlighted by a Song Dynasty carved Cizhou style meiping vase (est. $8,000-$12,000). Paintings will feature a charming autumn landscape oil on board by Tianci Su (1922-2006) (est. $1,000-1,500).Asian works of art will also feature embroideries, furniture, porcelains, jade and hardstone carvings, books, paintings, bamboo brush pots, scrolls, a six-piece silver cocktail set, Meiji shibiyama panels, furniture and more.Books and manuscripts will run gamut, from the complete Luxus edition of Salvador Dali ’s Biblia Sacra, pulled from the estate of Marion Scharffenberger in Rolling Hills, Calif. (est. $6,000-9,000); to a limited edition copy of Virginia Woolf’s important essay A Room of One’s Own (1929), which was issued in advance of the first edition (est. $2,000-$3,000).Another highlight of the category is the fascinating archive of award-winning children’s book illustrator Leonard Lubin, which includes wonderful original watercolors, manuscripts, proofs, working sketches, contracts, documents and copies of all of his books (est. $1,000-$1,500).A hand-colored map of Middlesex from John Speed’s 1646 atlas, from a private Hollywood collector (est. $500-$700), is a great bit of 17th century cartography. An impressive Continental repoussé silverplate mounted leather form folio box with photographs by Joseph Kunzfeld (1842-1915) to honor Gustav Winterholler, mayor Brunn (est. $800-$1,200) is one of many lots being offered from the collection of The McNally Company Antiques in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.The estate of Richard E. Faggioli from Northern California is a wonderful example of historic collecting, with 18th and 19th century furniture, porcelain, paintings and accessories. A lovely convertible Regency mahogany writing desk with lacquer firescreen (est. $400-$600) is a gem. A pair of English watercolors of bucolic scenes with cows by Henry Hillier Parker (1858-1930) (est. $400-$600) are as enchanting as they come.The broad array of offerings in the sale includes a collection of eighteen exquisite Timothy Richards plaster architectural models highlighted by models of the Pazzi Chapel and the Palais Royal ($600-800). Antiquities and works after the antique are led by a Roman marble bust of Emperor Vitellius after the Grimani Vitellius ($15,000-20,000) and a fascinating sea encrusted Roman terracotta amphora ($2,500-3,500).A selection of Arts & Crafts furnishings from a Pasadena, CA collection including a pair of Gustav Stickley armchairs ($400-600) and a Warren Hile Studio library table ($400-600). Steuben glass sculptures from the estate of estate of Marion Scharffenberger featuring the 18K gold and glass Pillar of the Griffins, designed by George Thompson ($1,200-1,800).Previews will be held in the gallery Thursday thru Saturday, September 12th-14th, from 10 am to 5 pm Pacific time each day. The next big sale after this one is a Design for the Home and Garden auction, scheduled for Sunday, October 20th, also online and in the gallery. Previews will be held Thursday thru Saturday, October 17-19, from 10am-5pm each day. Watch the website for details.Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of the market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America. The sales are diverse and eclectic, featuring items from the 16th through the 21st centuries. For more information, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com # # # #



