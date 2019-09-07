Triquetra Apothecary Etc. is now open in Humble and they offer a variety of Aromatherapy, Homemade and CBD products.

From the door Across the room Outside the door

The Big Grand Opening Celebration will be held on September 21st from 12-6

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triquetra Apothecary Etc. opened their doors on August 19 at 18321 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 380, in Humble, TX. The owner, Lisa Macy, is not only a Certified Aromatherapist but also a Holistic Health Practitioner with certifications in many other complementary modalities as well. She has been studying Holistic Health modalities for over 10 years and is continually studying and learning more to better help her clients and customers. Lisa makes and carries a variety of homemade products that are all plant based that include soaps, lip balms, bath fizzies, scrubs, tattoo balm/cream and so much more. She will even custom create formulas for her clients, so tell her what you're looking for and she may be able to whip something up for you! The shop offers two top of the line brands of essential oils along with blends, carrier oils, hydrosols, waxes, resins and butters too. There are diffusers, jewelry diffusers, incense, incense holders, salt, salt lamps and a premium line of CBD products by Joy Organics as well. If you are an online shopper you can take advantage of the weekly/monthly subscription program that Lisa has just started offering for her CBD line. She will be adding other products over the next few weeks to that program as well. Lisa plans to hold 1-2 day classes from time to time to teach about essential oils and also show how easy it is to make your own products as well. Her hours through the month of September are 10:30-6, Monday-Saturday. In October her hours will change to 10:30-6, Tuesday-Saturday. Stop by during regular business hours, or you can call 281-570-4572 or visit the website for most products at www.triquetraapothecaryetc.com. Make sure you stop in for the Grand Opening Celebration on September 21st from noon to six, there will be refreshments available until they're gone.



