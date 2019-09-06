Paul Casey fulfils his Porsche dreams
Paul Casey fulfils his
Porsche dreams
English golf star has been a sports car lover ever since his childhood
Stuttgart/Hamburg
. From the children’s bedroom wall to the roads – Paul Casey’s passion for motor racing goes a long, long way back. “I’ve basically always loved sports cars. When I was a kid, I had a poster of the
The 42-year old USA resident is competing at the
“I’ll be going for the pin on the 17th. At tournaments where there’s cars I don’t like quite so much as hole-in-one prizes, I always promise to give them to my caddy. It’s definitely not something I’ll be doing this time around,” laughs Casey, who grew up near to the famous Brands Hatch race circuit and who was given the motorsport bug from an early age. “I love racing. But I’ll never become a racing driver now – even though I dreamt about it for a long time.”
Now he is dreaming of owning the whole range of 911 GT3 models at some stage. “The
Casey in the Leader’s Car
Soon afterwards, Casey was untouchable, at least in the opening round of the
