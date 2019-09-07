Immortal Magic Series B.J. Fournier

Forbidden Love

TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOOK PRESS RELEASEPublication Date: Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019Title: Immortal Magic – Forbidden LoveAuthor: B.J. FournierImmortal Magic -Forbidden LoveSchool’s back in session. What better time to explore a new epic fantasy series about a young love that develops between a witch and a vampire Inspired by a full-time, single father’s desire to provide for his daughter, along with his deep interest and interpretation of the wizarding and vampire worlds. His love for his local community has this epic fantasy littered with recognizable scenery for the MA/RI native. It takes you on a journey that unfolds the realities, doubts, questions, and choices young people of this day and age must face and marries it together with the passion and submersion of the very real, very true vampire and wizarding worlds.The first book of a series - http://www.immortalmagic.com Danny Wilmington uncovers a dark and deeply rooted secret while learning of a plot to eliminate the vampires from the wizarding world. He and his friends must decipher the clues to a much greater demise of the two worlds. His older sister, Amber Wilmington, is forced to make a decision that may very well tear these same worlds apart as a forbidden romance develops between her and a vampire, Bobby Jennings.This first book of a series takes place in Sacrum Valley, a secret magical town in Little Compton, Rhode Island. It introduces the reader to the lives of two worlds and the conflict it beckons when worlds collide.Teen & Young Adult / Paranormal Romance audience.Immortal Magic – Forbidden Love is published by Amazon KDP. Paperback: $14.95 – Kindle digital $3.99ISBN 978-1689827485 Will be available on Amazon, kindle and other popular bookstores.About the AuthorB.J. Fournier has enjoyed writing since he was just a boy—12 years of age. The Immortal Magic series represents his first literary work that has been published. His unpublished work includes; a booklet titled Negotiation – An Art A Lifestyle, as well as a screenplay titled 11:11. B.J. Fournier has also raised his—now seventeen-year-old daughter—as a single father and business consultant while pursuing his writing career.Media Enquiries: Please contact B.J. FournierImmortalmagic2019@gmail.com – (P) 401-649-2450



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.