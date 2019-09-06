THE WEEKLY LEADER: SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 2114 – Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2019 (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1760 – Advanced Nuclear Fuel Availability Act (Rep. Flores – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1768 – Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2019 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1420 – Energy Efficient Government Technology Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)
Suspensions (5 bills)
- H.R. 2852 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
- H.R. 3620 – Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1690 – Safe Housing for Families Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garcia (IL) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 281 – Ensuring Diverse Leadership Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 241 – Bank Service Company Examination Act (Rep. Williams (TX) – Financial Services)
H.R. 205 – Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act of 2019 (Rep. Rooney – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 1146 – Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act (Rep. Huffman – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)
