THE WEEKLY LEADER: SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 2114 – Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2019 (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1760 – Advanced Nuclear Fuel Availability Act (Rep. Flores – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1768 – Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2019 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1420 – Energy Efficient Government Technology Act (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. in Pro Forma session. No votes are expected in the House. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 2852 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services) H.R. 3620 – Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services) H.R. 1690 – Safe Housing for Families Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garcia (IL) – Financial Services) H.R. 281 – Ensuring Diverse Leadership Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) H.R. 241 – Bank Service Company Examination Act (Rep. Williams (TX) – Financial Services) H.R. 1941 – Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act (Rep. Cunningham – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 205 – Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act of 2019 (Rep. Rooney – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 1146 – Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act (Rep. Huffman – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)