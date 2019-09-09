The Hollywood Media Professionals (PPB) will honor music star ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK

“The business of broadcasting has changed significantly over the past decades, and PPB has completed its changed guidelines to accommodate professionals in all of the expanded spheres.” — President Shotgun Tom Kelly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACIFIC PIONEER BROADCASTERS

ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE AFTER 50 YEAR

THE PPB WILL NOW BE KNOWN AS HOLLYWOOD MEDIA PROFESSIONALS

Hollywood Ca- After 50 years as the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters (PPB), President and legendary radio personality Shotgun Tom Kelly, Acknowledging the vibrant expansion in 21st century entertainment, announces the formation of Hollywood Media Professionals.

Kelly explained, “The business of broadcasting has changed significantly over the past decades, and PPB has completed its changed guidelines to accommodate professionals in all of the expanded spheres, including podcasting, blogging, YouTube recordings, live online streaming, as well as traditional broadcasting. Established talent as well as those who help create, produce, sell and support the broadcasts are eligible to join the newly christened Hollywood Media Professionals.

This groundbreaking assemblage of professionals has its roots firmly planted in the half-century old Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters, the only organization of its type, PPB was founded in 1966 by the media professionals who pioneered in an earlier era of West coast network broadcasting, including Edgar Bergen (Charlie McCarthy), Jim Jordan (Fibber McGee) and producer Ralph Edwards who served under a prominent announcing voice of the 20th century, President Art Gilmore.

ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK TO BE HONORED SEPT 20TH

“Hollywood Media Professionals members and guests gather several times a year to

honor and celebrate the best of our own at luncheons”, explained Shotgun Tom. “Our next

tribute honors The International music star Englebert Humperdinck on September 20th at the AirTel Plaza Hotel located at 7277 Valjean Ave in Van Nuys Ca. Humperdink had mega hits like After the Lovin and Release Me to name a few, he has sold over 140 million records in his stellar career.

THE HOLLYWOOD MEDIA PROFESSIONALS “COFFEE WITH” SERIES VISITS WITH TV

HOST & VOICE OF YAKKY DOODLE JIMMY WELDON ON SEPTEMBER 7TH 2019

We also invite members and their guests to come have ‘Coffee With…’ some of the stellar personalities in front of and behind the mics and cameras.” Kelly explained, “It’s a rare opportunity to sit down with people, like you, who have changed and are changing lives, helped to form our perspectives, entertained us, informed us, wowed or comforted us over the years. Our next ‘Coffee with…’ on September 7 at 10AM features voice actor, ventriloquist, and 95-year-old legend TV host Jimmy Weldon.” This series also is hoated at the AirTel Hotel in Van Nuys Ca.

“HMP also archives the careers of members, keeping an audio and/or visual history of their work and contributions. We don’t just provide access to these people…we are these people! We are Hollywood Media Professionals.”

Tickets are still available for the Sept 20th event honoring Engelbert Humperdinck at www.ppbwebsite.org/tickets

MEDIA CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

323-366-2796 or prstarus2000@yahoo.com

PR firm for HOLLYWOOD MEDIA PROFESSIONALS



