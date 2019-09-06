A lifetime of stories to share

Iconic Singer Patti Austin Launches Podcast September 30, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award artist Patti Austin has a lifetime of stories to share. Her pedigree as the goddaughter of Quincy Jones and Dinah Washington gave her access to some of the greatest legends in show business. From top call studio session singer to recording artist, to international touring artist and teacher, Patti is unquestionably a 21st century renaissance woman who continues to create milestones in an already incredible career; a further testament to her status as a member of that rare breed: an artist whose creativity knows no limits. Now her gift as a master story teller is on abundant display in the first season of The Patti Austin Podcast. Each episode is like Jazz, free form improvisation moving from subject to subject, taking the listener on a wild stream-of-consciousness journey before returning them to the essence of her theme. These are the skills she mastered from Jazz and her stories are like “riffs,” taking us on her fascinating true-life adventures as an artist, a black woman, a survivor in an industry that embraces trends over artistry. The Patti Austin podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts.



