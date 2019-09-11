Intellithings Announces RoomMe Integration API and Drivers for Control4, Elan, RTI, and URC by Chowmain Software Intellithings - RoomMe App - Living Room Charm Intellithings RoomMe Personal Location Sensor (PLS)

RoomMe is a new smart home sensor capable of identifying the specific people in a room to enable personalized automation scenes for smart home systems.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellithings™, the Israeli startup developing technology solutions that advance connected devices to deliver personalized experiences, expands accessibility for RoomMe through integration with four major professional smart home brands at CEDIA Expo 2019. Intellithings created an open RoomMe API to invite developers and residential technology professionals to write customized applications for RoomMe. Chowmain software has developed the first four new drivers including Control4, ELAN, RTI, and URC, in addition to RoomMe’s built-in ability to control and automate a host of DIY smart home devices and systems.RoomMe is a Personal Location Sensor (PLS) that leverages patented Presence Sensing Technology (PST) to make room-to-room, person-specific smart home automations a reality. RoomMe works as an additional layer to today’s most popular smart home systems and devices. With RoomMe, the smart home doesn’t just act based on motion, occupancy, or time-based programs, but elevates the experience with hands-free control every time a user enters an assigned room. The RoomMe smartphone app has insight into which user is in which room, automatically adjusting to trigger pre-set personal settings in your smart home system. From lighting and comfort to music and entertainment, RoomMe adjusts the smart home to meet the preferences of that specific user.Chowmain Software & Apps, the industry’s leading software developer for professional home automation companies, developed the licensed Control4, ELAN, RTI, and URC drivers. Authorized dealers can effortlessly install and deploy RoomMe alongside new installations or as a valuable, post-install add-on to provide all-new levels of personalization and automation. All smart home scene creation and configuration remains within the confines of the integrated system, and integrators can use RoomMe as an add-on layer to automatically trigger programed scenes as specific users move throughout the home. With RoomMe, Control4, ELAN, RTI, and URC dealers can effortlessly install a hands-free control option for their customers.“Interest in RoomMe integration and development has been overwhelming. We’re tremendously proud to announce the new integration API and the availability of drivers for Control4, ELAN, RTI, and URC. Just as integrators have incorporated voice assistants into their jobs to add accessibility and control, RoomMe acts as a layer to bring additional hands-free control. Integrating a device with Presence Sensing Technology auto-triggers room-level personalized scenes,” said Oren Kotlicki, founder and CEO of Intellithings. “This is just the beginning. RoomMe’s open API will empower developers to write their own custom applications for RoomMe, enabling the creation of new solutions, apps, and programs that further advance what’s possible with our Presence Sensing Technology. There are nearly endless possibilities for developers to leverage RoomMe, and we’re excited to see what the industry creates.”Available now, RoomMe has an MSRP of $69 per sensor. Exclusive to show attendees, Intellithings is offering “Buy Three RoomMe Sensors, Get One Free” at CEDIA 2019. Intellithings has custom dealer programs, including Dealer Demo Kits, for showroom locations. Authorized dealers can visit the Chowmain website to access the drivers. Visit Intellithings in booth 1743 at CEDIA EXPO 2019.For more information on Intellithings, visit www.intellithings.net or visit www.getroomme.com About IntellithingsEstablished in 2014, Intellithings™ develops technology solutions that advance connected products and services through personalized automations. Intellithings envisions a world where artificial intelligence brings about products and services that know the pre-defined and learned preferences of the consumers who use them. Intellithings patented Presence Sensing Technology (PST) has created a unique solution for room-level identification of individuals, specifically designed for residential and MDU locations. RoomMe is the first Personal Location Sensor (PLS) to bring a new layer of intelligence to today’s smart home. Intellithings’ technology is also available as an OEM solution to device manufacturers and service providers. For more information visit www.getroomme.com Copyright ©2019, Intellithings. All rights reserved. Intellithings and RoomMe are pending trademarks of Intellithings in the United States and/or other countries. All other names and brands may be claimed as the property of their respective owners. All specification subject to change without notice. Source: Intellithings



