Patterned Pomegranate Releases Vine and Branches Collection

Introducing the Vine and Branches Collection - Engage your everyday faith. Printable Scripture Art Book for display, quiet time, daily devotions, or sharing on scripture cards. Multiple printable signs - one for each "Fruit of the Spirit" from Galatians 5 bible verse- makes a bold statement along with a gentle reminder of how to live your life.

Digital Scripture Art are made from original vector designs, modern typography, and neutral colors. Great for large scale home decor over a sofa or bed.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Kelly Pickett from Patterned Pomegranate is releasing the brand new Vine and Branches Collection, and each product has been individually created by the designer herself. The Vine and Branches Collection will be released on 9/9/19.Patterned Pomegranate is known for helping DIY enthusiasts so they can easily create home decor that is modern, simple, and beautiful.Thus, for the first time, Kelly has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular printable Christian Scripture Art. The new Vine and Branches Collection is scheduled to go live on 9/9/19.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website patternedpomegranate.etsy.com where the limited edition products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The printable scripture art pieces are designed to showcase meaningful scriptures in easy to use neutral colors that allow Christians to increase their everyday faith by seeing them displayed effortlessly in their homes. Several products come in digital gold foil to capitalize on today’s trends.All of the printable files are provided in a variety of formats and high resolution digital files which mean religious women will be able to download and print their new artwork immediately after purchase and use in a variety of ways. Printing instructions and helpful hints are provided with each instant download.For those who would enjoy adding scripture art to their morning quiet time, included in the collection is a printable scripture art book which can be used for devotional time, a coffee table book, or scripture cards to share.Each of the printable signs features its own bible verse displayed with modern typography and original graphics. A few examples are: Ephesians 3:17-19, Galatians 5:22-23, Philippians 4:13, Proverbs 31:25, and Ecclesiastes 3:11Vine and Branches Collection ranges in price from $3 to $25.Kelly is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.CONTACT INFOFor more information about Vine and Branches Collection or for an interview with Kelly, please write to patternedpomegranate@gmail.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Patterned PomegranateKelly started designing printable scripture art after she was faced with a very real problem. After being challenged by a bible study to increase her connection to God on a daily basis, she realized that surrounding herself with beautiful scripture helped her keep reaffirming her faith throughout the day. After many months of creating graphic designs by hand, Kelly’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the religious home decor industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.