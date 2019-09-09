Future Media Concepts, in cooperation with Apple, organize the 5th annual FCPX Creative Summit in Cupertino, Nov. 7-9

FCPX Creative Summit, November 7-9, 2019 Apple Park

Tap into the Final Cut Pro X ecosystem, go behind the scenes with a visit to the Apple Campus, and learn from top FCP X experts

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Media Concepts, in collaboration with Apple, announces the launch of the fifth annual FCPX Creative Summit , in Cupertino, California. The three-day post-production conference consists of training sessions and keynote presentations surrounding the latest features of Final Cut Pro X and Motion.The conference program is a perfect blend of technical step-by-step demonstrations, as well as panel discussions, keynotes, case studies, and social networking events. Attendees will explore the FCP X ecosystem, develop their video editing and motion graphic skills, as well as become more knowledgeable of plug-ins, audio mixing, and color correction techniques. Additionally, attendees will also learn from peers and experts who will share their own real world editing experiences through case studies.“Do you use FCPX? Ever wanted to go behind the doors at Apple in Cupertino? Here's your chance! This conference brings together the best of the FCPX community - and uniquely is done with Apple. Don't miss it!,” said Jeff Greenberg, Program Manager for the conference.The event kicks off on Thursday, November 7th, at 1:30pm with opening ceremonies at the Juniper Hotel. We then dive right into content with FCP X training sessions from industry leading speakers , and end the day with our keynote presentation from Joshua Meyers, head of post-production and co-founder of Emergent Order. Most recently, Josh was the lead editor on the feature documentary, The Pursuit. Edited in Final Cut Pro X over the course of 3 years, the Pursuit was featured at the Dallas and Cleveland film festivals and can now be streamed on Netflix.Friday, November 8th begins with sessions on topics to get you editing faster in FCP X and utilizing 360/Immersive Cameras, and more. Later in the day, join us for an exclusive visit to Apple’s newest headquarters, Apple Park! This is a rare opportunity for attendees to access Apple’s headquarters and hear directly from the product team behind the software you use daily. The day will also include a visit to the Infinite Loop Campus and historic Town Hall, which has been the site of several high profile launches for the company. Major announcements include the first ever iPod, the Macbook Pro, several reveals of the iPhone, and more. In 2017, Apple also used the FCPX Creative Summit to announce the 10.4 version of Final Cut Pro X. Throughout this trip, attendees will get hands-on access to the latest FCP X software and engage with the FCP X product team.Later in the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle during the annual Expo event, and hear from leading tech companies showcasing products and services that can enhance their editing workflows.“FCPX Creative Summit is designed for intermediate to advanced users of FCP X and Motion, who wish to maximize their creativity and efficiency to achieve high-end visual results” stated Future Media Concepts’ President and Co-founder, Ben Kozuch. “To enhance the experience, we’ve created a perfect blend of training, expo and social networking, including working closely with Apple to host a day at the Apple Campus with the FCP X Product Team.”The annual event gathers Final Cut Pro X experts from around the world who would like to share their experiences and expertise in broadcast and video projects. The speaker lineup includes: Chris Fenwick – host of FCPX Grill, Martin - owner of Ripple Training, and FCP user and trainer since 1999; Mark Spencer - freelance producer, videographer, editor, and Apple Master Trainer, and more!The full conference pass is $925, while alumni receive a $100 discount. There are also education discounts for students & faculty, government employees and affiliates, as well as non-profit organizations for 15 percent off.For $995, attendees can attend the full conference and gain access to stream all session recordings for 90 days post-event.To learn more about this conference visit: www.fcpxcreativesummit.com About Future Media Concepts, Inc.Established in 1994, Future Media Concepts (FMC) is the nation’s premier digital media training organization providing manufacturer-authorized training in digital video and film editing, motion graphics, web design and development, sound design, 3D animation, desktop publishing, architectural and mechanical design, Mac IT, and mobile apps development.Future Media Concepts is a leading producer of education-rich conferences, many of which take place at today’s leading electronic entertainment trade shows. Some of our events include Editors Retreat, After Effects World, DelliVR conference, KeyFrames Conference and Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York and Shanghai. For a complete list of conferences, click here.



