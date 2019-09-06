I'm A 26-Year-Old-Grocery-Shopping Personalization Pro

By: Melaina Lewis, Manager, Communications, Food Marketing Institute Do you ever wonder how much you're really personalizing your grocery shopping? Today’s households are eating in increasingly personalized ways as they pursue individual aspirations of eating well, challenging the food shopping experience. Test to see if you’re a grocery shopping personalization pro in the chart below. If you're looking for more findings, see what U.S. Grocery Shopping Trends 2019 reports. Trends Personalization - Myths or Facts



