Hoyer Statement on August Jobs Report

“Today’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is a further reminder that this President’s policies are putting our nation’s economy at risk. The 129,000 private-sector jobs added in August under-performed expectations, wages for workers continue to stagnate, and our manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in three years as a result of uncertainty caused by the Trump Administration’s trade policies. Under this president’s watch, our economy is working only for those at the very top and the well-connected. Democrats are determined to make our economy work for everyone. “House Democrats have already passed legislation to raise wages, ensure equal pay for women, protect and expand health coverage, and protect the pensions of millions of American workers. Since day one, we’ve used our Majority to put working families first and deliver results For the People so everyone in our economy can make it in America. This autumn and in the months ahead, we will continue to deliver on our promises to raise wages and invest in creating good jobs that bring real economic opportunity, and we will keep fighting back against Trump Administration policies that put our economic growth and prosperity in jeopardy. I continue to urge the Republican-led Senate to join us by taking up and passing the important legislation already approved by the House to strengthen our economy and ensure it works for every American.”