Functional Ingredients Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Ingredients Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Ingredients Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

As more and more people seek a well-balanced and a healthy lifestyle, the food and functional ingredients play quite a crucial role in the development of the culture. Rising obesity, blood pressure and other fatal diseases has created a dislike for fast foods all over the world. This has led to the development of functional ingredients in the major nations across the globe.

One of the essential elements of the functional ingredients is probiotics. Probiotics are a group of bacteria that are good for health. They keep the guts clean and recharges the body with essential nutrients. Apart from that, the functional ingredients improve immunity and boost essential vitamins in the body.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Golden Grain Group Limited

FMC Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation

NutriBiotic

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle plc

Roquette

Factors driving growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the driving prospects of the global functional ingredients market. The sharp rise in the food and beverages industry has been one of the major factors affecting the growth prospects of functional ingredients. Along with it, the changing food habits, rising consciousness about health and health products and an increase in buying capacity have been major factors driving growth in the industry. Furthermore, packaged need natural ingredients to prevent the food from being discoloured and stale. This helps the functional ingredients grow by leap and bound.

Major economies

The Asia Pacific region shows the best signs of growth and major economies like India and China, showing positive signs of growth. The packaged food has been the major ingredient for these economies, and as the buying capacities of individuals grow in the region, the functional ingredients market is expected to grow by leap and bound.

On the other hand, Japan leads in the probiotics. Probiotics constitute one of the major functional ingredients throughout the world, and with the increasing focus on healthy food and nutrition, the market is about to flourish at a steady fast rate.

Major companies in the field

The global functional ingredient market is marked by many leading companies all over the world. Some of the companies have been in the field for decades altogether, and know the market inside out. Coupled with a robust supply chain, years of experience and massive capital at disposal, the industry is bound to grow by leap and bound in recent years.

The leading companies in the field are Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation, Cargill Incorporated and many others.

The global functional ingredients industry represent a huge industry in itself. The ever-evolving market dynamics has helped the sector by growing by a steady fast pace. The industry can be subdivided based on several other factors with each category making a significant contribution to the sector. The industry is growing at a steady fast rate while the demand keeps on rising with each passing year.

