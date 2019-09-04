LUXE LONDON THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME

Luxe London Waterloo, Ontario

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfectly located between the London business centre and down the street from both the entertainment district and the largest shopping centre, is Luxe London , the #1 location for young professionals to call home. The now-iconic building rises 19 stories high and features over 300 contemporary suites offering residents a breathtaking view of both the surrounding parks and Western campus.Features such as secured parking, 24/7 high definition security cameras and keyless entry into the building, amenities, and suites offer residents both efficiency and peace of mind.Each fully upgraded suite at Luxe London is designed with the end-user in mind and is delivered move-in ready. Stunning, modern suites showcase spacious layouts with large, expansive windows, four kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, glass showers and more.Amenity spaces at Luxe London have been strategically created to provide an exceptional living experience. From the purposeful business lounge to the state-of-the-art fitness centre, 40-seat movie theatre and roof-top patio, each element has been intentionally thought out.Recently under new management, Craft Property Group offers comprehensive and exceptional service to both owners and tenants alike. With over 25 years of experience in the condo and hospitality industry, Craft has a deep-rooted understanding of how to foster a safe and welcoming living environment for tenants at Luxe London, while providing owners with first-class property management services. With a track record of 100% occupancy, Craft has proven to be a preferred condo property management company in the industry. Luxe London is no stranger to the most current trends and what makes the ideal living environment for the busy lifestyle. They work hard to create an experience that allows young professionals to focus on what’s most important.



