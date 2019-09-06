Global Point of Sale(POS) System Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Point of Sale(POS) System Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Point of sale (POS) system is a technical mix of hardware and software that allows vendors to accept card payments. The costs incurred with the installation of POS systems vary depending on the business type and other terms and conditions. Growing market trends are urging businesses to shift from conventional usage of magnetic stripe readers to mobile payments. The global POS Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.34% during 2019-2024.
The recent report found on WGR, on the global Point of Sale(POS) System market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Point of Sale(POS) System market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Point of Sale(POS) System market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Point of Sale(POS) System market.
It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Point of Sale(POS) System market.
The Leading key players covered in this study
Ingenico
Verifone
Newland Payment
PAX
LIANDI
Xin Guo Du
Centerm
Bitel
New POS Tech
Castles Tech
SZZT
CyberNet
This research report categorizes the global Point of Sale(POS) System market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Point of Sale(POS) System market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Fixed POS System
Wireless POS System
Mobile POS System
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Retail
Restaurant
Hospitality
Other Industry
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report centers around the worldwide Point of Sale(POS) System status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Point of Sale(POS) System advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The growing demand for POS among European retailers is estimated to drive this regional market. In 2017, UK retail sales were nearly USD 517 billion as compared to USD 494 billion in 2016. Additionally, it is estimated that the European e-commerce sales will grow by about 10% in 2018 as compared to 2017. The Asia Pacific PoS market also has tremendous potential to expand during this projected timeframe. India and China are likely to drive this regional market, due to the emergence of the region’s media and entertainment.
Key Stakeholders
Point of Sale(POS) System Manufacturers
Point of Sale(POS) System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Point of Sale(POS) System Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
