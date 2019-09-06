Education Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Education Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, September 6, 2019

A New Market Study, titled “Education Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Education Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Education Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Articulate Global

Microsoft

Tyler Tech

MAXIMUS

Merit Software

MediaNet Solutions

Edupoint

SEAS

Brainchild

Neusoft

Wisedu

ZFSoft

Kingosoft

SAP

Oracle

Factors affecting the growth prospects of the industry

There is a slew of factors that have helped the industry grow by leap and bound. Fierce competition among educational organizations has affected the market positively. Schools and colleges do not want to get suppressed by the growing competition and hence, in the process, buy education software that helps them perform multiple tasks. For example, smart classrooms allow students to learn better through visual stimulations that are otherwise impossible to teach on the traditional chalk and blackboard system.

On the other hand, lack of proper training has been hurting the industry. Companies now need to invest in training the staffs to help them understand the basics of the software. On the other hand, regular maintenance has been a major roadblock for companies in the industry. From the pricing to proper installation and maintenance of the software, every aspect should be delivered just right to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Key geographic locations

The United States holds the lion share in the market, followed by the Asia Pacific region. Densely populated countries like China and India have evolved to be major companies in the region. The next set of growth opportunity is expected to come from the European Union while other major regions have been slowly adapting according to the growth opportunities in the region. There are tons of factors that govern the growth opportunities of the education software industry in the region. Despite the looming economic crisis, the education software market is expected to perform well and grow exponentially in the next five years.

Major companies in the industry

The education software represents a huge market and hence, has attracted investors all over the world. The startups have been the major growth engines in the market, and the industry is expected to see multiple successful exits in the next few years.

Some of the notable names in the industry are Microsoft, Edupoint, Oracle, SAP, and MediaNet Solutions. Most of the companies have decades of experience in implementing widespread solutions all over the world and are known for their technological prowess. Despite the fierce competition, the startups are giving a run for money to the technology giants and have been backed by major investors across the globe.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Education Software Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Education Software industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Education Software industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

