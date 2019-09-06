Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, “ Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Analytics as a service (AaaS) comprises cloud computing and analytics solutions. The process allows inclusion of data and information from diverse origins and processing of those in a fully-managed data center. The process includes several methods to gather data and analyze them to provide predictive results and enables the system to take decisions accordingly. The global Analytics as a service (AaaS) market is eyeing for a substantial growth in the coming years.

Various industries are employing the system in a bid to increase their profit margin by getting predictive analysis and deliver products accordingly. This can cut the amount of loss and spur the production rate. The process also streamlines everything and curbs the time taken by data scientists, business analysts, and other information users. This spurs the profit ratio, which can be taken as a better market strength provider.

Scope Of Report:



Segmentation:

Type and application are segments in which the global analytics as a service market can be segmented. These two segments have their aim fixed on various factors that can inspire the global market and ensure better understanding of the upcoming years.

Based on the type, the global analytics as a service market can be segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, and descriptive analytics. All these segments are gaining strong traction and are anticipated to fetch in substantial revenue from the market.

Based on the application, the analytics as a service market can be segmented into BFSI, retail & wholesale, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunication & IT, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that have been included in the global reading of the analytics as a service market. The report includes various details about these regions and brings out symbols that can be used for a better analysis of the global market.

North America and Europe are regions with superior market infrastructure, robust economic growth, high investment capacity, easy technological integration process, and supportive work force. Features like these are expected to take the global market forward with substantial pace. The regional market is witnessing boost from countries like the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, and the UK who are deemed to create a strong research and development ground to facilitate future growth prospect.

The APAC market is expected to provide strong traction as the region is witnessing surge in intake of such technologies in countries like India, China, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and others. These countries are known for their immense support for the market as various global players are eyeing for the region to cash in a better way.

Competitors:

Several companies are showing great interest in taking the charge of the global analytics as a service market. These companies are IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology, HPE, SAS, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, GoodData, and Microsoft. These companies are expected to launch several market strategies to ensure better inclusion of the market. These strategies would include merger, acquisition, collaboration, and other methods.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Kabbage announced their acquisition of Radius Intelligence, known as SMB data analytics firm. The acquisition would help in expanding the market.



